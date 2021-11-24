who the directors turned Holmes into – Rambler / cinema

The directors again and again turn to the image of Sherlock Holmes in the hope of filming another masterpiece. Rambler brought together the actors who were named among the best performers of the role of the genius detective, and found out how they made the iconic character.

Photo: A scene from the film “Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: An Acquaintance”A scene from the film “Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: An Acquaintance”

Sherlock Holmes and the Deathly Necklace (1962) – Christopher Lee

The British actor, who during his career has embodied on the screen the images of many cult villains (Dracula, Frankenstein, Saruman), was one of the first to play the legendary detective. In the 70s, Lee also reincarnated as Sherlock’s brother Mycroft Holmes, as well as Sir Henry Baskerville in another film about a genius detective.

The last time Christopher played Sherlock Holmes in 1991 in the films “Accident at Victoria Falls” and “Sherlock Holmes and the Prima Donna” – at the time of filming the actor was already 70 years old.

Still from the movie “Sherlock Holmes and the Deathly Necklace”

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: Introducing (1979) – Vasily Livanov

In the classic incarnation of Holmes on the screen, hardly anyone could compete with the Soviet actor Vasily Livanov. He even turned out to be outwardly similar to the portrait of a detective, as it was once painted by Sidney Paget. The illustrator was a friend of Conan Doyle and drew Sherlock, following the clear instructions of the author – the author personally claimed the image of the main character.

By the way, the series was appreciated not only by compatriots, but also by British viewers – the actor was even awarded an honorary membership of the Order of the British Empire.

Still from the film “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson”

Murder by Order (1979) – Christopher Plummer

The film reimagines the story of the investigation of the crimes committed by Jack the Ripper. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson take on the case of the famous killer, but they are suddenly hindered by the police – all because all the evidence leads to one of the richest and most influential people in England.

Shot from the movie “Murder by Order”

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (1984) – Jeremy Brett

In the series, the detective and his faithful assistant, Dr. Watson, unravel the secrets of the forest beeches, the Greek translator, the hospital patient, the league of redheads, and other mysterious crimes that baffle the police.

By the way, the actor was seriously afraid of becoming a hostage to the image of Sherlock Holmes, but this did not stop him from acting in more than 60 projects. At the same time, the role of a detective has become the most significant and striking in his acting career.

Shot from the series “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes”

No Evidence (1988) – Michael Caine

The British actor played an alcohol-addicted charlatan pretending to be Sherlock Holmes to help his friend Dr. Watson. Kane’s character is the complete opposite of the classic Holmes, he can hardly unravel even the most obvious case. A parody film about the legendary detective turned a serious detective story into a light comedy.

Still from the film “Without a Single Evidence”

Sherlock Holmes (2009) – Robert Downey Jr

In Guy Ritchie’s bully version of the Sherlock Holmes films, Robert Downey Jr. plays a selfish, cocky and charismatic sleuth who constantly challenges himself. The protagonist gets involved in dangerous investigations for fun, turning London into a deadly amusement park.

Sherlock (2010) – Benedict Cumberbatch

As many critics have recognized, Benedict Cumberbatch gave the image of a genius detective a second wind, making fans look forward to new episodes, and at the same time re-read the works of Conon Doyle. The role of Holmes also made the star an actor of the first magnitude, all because Benedict created the new Sherlock absolutely unique, while retaining the main qualities of a literary hero.

We will remind, the events in the series unfold in our days in the UK. The legendary detective and his assistant, who passed through Afghanistan, take on the investigation of cases that baffle even Scotland Yard.

Shot from the TV series “Sherlock”

Elementary (2012) – Johnny Lee Miller

In the series, events take the viewer to New York today – the main character is struggling with addiction to illegal substances, and in parallel with the assistant (yes, the role of Watson in the project was played by actress Lucy Liu) unravels the most tangled and controversial cases.

Note that “Elementary” remained in the shadow of the British “Sherlock” and was not appreciated, but the series still managed to gain high ratings.

Shot from the series “Elementary”

Mr. Holmes (2015) – Ian McKelen

In the film, the actor played a detective who had already retired and was enthusiastically engaged in beekeeping. However, his character is still haunted by the memories of one woman and her secret, which remained undisclosed. He decides to find a solution to the case that made him retire more than 30 years ago.

By the way, later McKelen admitted that the image of Sherlock was not easy for him and in the future he is unlikely to agree to play the legendary detective again.

Enola Holmes (2020) – Henry Cavill

In the film about Holmes’s sister, the star of The Witcher is reincarnated as the legendary detective. Sherlock, played by Cavill, turned out to be arrogant and selfish, putting personal benefit in the first place, and not the interests of the people around him.

We will remind, according to the plot, Enola Holmes discovers that her mother has disappeared without a trace. She turns to the brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft for help, but does not receive their support. Then the girl disguises herself as a boy and secretly gets on a train to London in order to independently begin to unravel the clues left by her mother. The main role is played by Millie Bobby Brown.