Whoever ran into people in the USA was charged with five life sentences – RBC

Darrell Brooks ran into a crowd of participants in the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Six people died there and more than 60 were injured. Now he faces five life sentences

Darrell Brooks

(Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / AP)



Wisconsin mob suspect Darrell Brooks was charged Tuesday with five first-degree murders, ABC reported. Under state law, if Brooks is found guilty, he will be sentenced to life in prison under each of five counts.

According to the TV company, the prosecutor’s office intends to bring additional charges, as it became known about the sixth victim of the incident – an eight-year-old boy.

Under Wisconsin law, it is impossible to keep an accused in custody until a verdict is issued without setting the amount of bail, ABC points out. Brooks will be released from custody for the duration of the proceedings, if bail in the amount of $ 5 million is paid for him. According to Fox News, court commissioner Kevin Costello called the amount “unusually high”, but justified. The next meeting is scheduled for January 14th.

What is known about the SUV hitting people at the parade in the United States. Video



On November 21, an SUV driven by Brooks hit a crowd in Waukesha, a traditional event supported by local authorities on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, in Waukesha. The car hit several participants in the procession. The death toll has reached six people. According to ABC, at least 62 people were injured.