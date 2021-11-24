Whoever runs into a crowd of people in the United States faces five life sentences – Gazeta.Ru

US prosecutors have filed five counts of premeditated murder on Darrell Brooks, who drove into a Christmas parade in Waukesha. This is reported by the TV channel ABC…

Finding guilty on each of the five counts threatens the man with life imprisonment, said a court spokesman.

It is also noted that Brooks is a registered sex offender in Nevada, where he was charged in 2006. In 2016, he was issued a no-show warrant.

Formerly Wisconsin State Authority put forward Brooks was charged with first degree murder.

As a result of the incident, at least six people, including a child, perished, more than 40 were affected. As reported by the NBC TV channel, the driver of an SUV crashed into the crowd and tried to escape from the scene.

It also became known that Brooks ended up rapper (MathBoi Fly). A few days ago, the musician was released from custody on bail.