Why does Keanu Reeves assure us that he is still married to Winona Ryder?

Back in 1992, Keanu Reeves reincarnated as Jonathan Harker, who fearlessly talked about his acquaintance with Count Dracula. As you might have guessed, we are talking about the film of the same name by Francis Ford Coppola, based on the novel by Bram Stoker. In the story, a formidable vampire and a real estate agent fight for a place in the heart of Mina Murray, the role of which went to the young Winona Ryder. Everything would be fine, but even before the departure of the protagonist to Transylvania, the couple tied the knot in front of a priest, and as it turned out, this was a real altar minister from Romania.

Keanu Reeves interviewed for Esquire magazine, 2021

In a recent interview, Keanu made a frank admission that he had long since parted ways with his single position. Even 29 years ago, the filmmaking union went beyond the filming process, and the lovers really took oaths before the servant of God’s law. For a long time itself “pair“Did not realize the seriousness of what was happening, but in 2017 celebrities reunited on the site”How to marry a bachelor. “

Basically, the romantic comedy reminded Winona of a fun fact with a pleasant aftertaste. The actress remembered how many years ago she accidentally became the wife of the famous handsome man from Hollywood – Keanu Reeves.

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves at the Four Seasons Los Angeles Hotel on Beverly Hills on August 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA

Film “Dracula”, 1992

“Our engagement took place right on the set of Dracula. I assure you, it was all for real. You see, the director invited a real Romanian priest to participate in the film. In fact, he contracted our marriage in heaven. Since then, we have been responsible for each a friend before the Lord God, “- said the actress back in 2018.

In his last interview with Esquire, Reeves finally realized the gravity of his situation. The enviable groom shared the good news with the audience of the show, because to this day he is at the mercy of God’s law. Without knowing it, Coppola married two young hearts. This random intertwining of destinies contributed to the development of strong friendship between the actors, and spiritual kinship. For which they are grateful to the Romanian priest to this day.

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder, 2000 MTV Movie Awards

“The wedding ceremony was filmed with real priests. Winona and Coppola agree with this statement, so we got married in front of God, ”said Keanu.

Shot from the film “How to Marry a Bachelor”, 2018

It is worth noting that 57-year-old Reeves remains a loner before the mundane law. In 2001, his beloved Jennifer Syme died in a car accident, and shortly before that, the bride lost their long-awaited child. But all these tragic events did not break Keanu, but only added a philosophical and more detached approach to life. With the departure of his beloved and the child, the actor began to devote more time to charity and his career.

Keanu Reeves during the 92nd Annual Hollywood and Highland Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California

