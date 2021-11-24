Why some crypto coins cost less than a penny

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token at the time of this writing is worth only $ 0.00004228 (approximately 0.003346 rub)and Dogecoin (DOGE) was worth less than 1 cent earlier this year. Bitcoin can be divided into satoshi, which is the equivalent of 0.00000001 coins. And the strangest unit of measurement is wei. This is one quintillion part of the ether, or 0.000000000000000001.

On the one hand, this is understandable, but on the other, it is confusing.

Retail traders love penny stocks. It’s easy to dream of huge profits when going from 1 to 2 cents doubles your investment. Small coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin depend on the success of the more popular coins. And who doesn’t want to buy something worth a million? In the case of SHIB, you will have to pay only $ 50 for this.

“Retail investors invest in many meme coins like Doge and SHIB because they are cheap,” said Halsey Minor, chairman and CEO of blockchain platform Public Mint. “In many cases there is a psychological component where people think, ‘Oh, one bitcoin is worth $ 65,000, but one Dogecoin is only worth 25 cents.’

But it is more difficult to justify the allocation of tiny shares of bitcoin, ether or ether cousins ​​(smart contracts using the ERC20 standard, which also work on the Ethereum blockchain), besides the fact that they are named after the pioneers of the cryptocurrency industry. Satoshi’s namesake is, of course, the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. Wei is named after the famous cryptographer Wei Dai.

Who needs decimal places?

Why would anyone want to divide the token to 18 decimal places? There are not so many good reasons. Although, theoretically, the token can rise in price so much that all these decimal places can come in handy. At least in theory.

“Many researchers in the field agree that the 18 decimal standard for ERC20 tokens is generally unreasonable and probably not ideal: 18 decimal places provide high precision for almost any use case,” said Arjun Bhuptani, Co-Founder and Project Leader of Connext. which enables interoperability between Ethereum-compatible blockchains.

The problem is that, although numbers can grow indefinitely or can be divided into infinitesimal fractions, computers can only store a limited amount of data. Therefore, some platforms and tokens have decided to abandon the 18 decimal place standard. For example, the stablecoin Tether (USDT) is an ERC20 token but only uses six decimal places. Even that is a lot for a coin that should be worth $ 1.

“Typically, token creators consider whether the impact of increased user experience outweighs the additional work that other projects and applications will need to integrate,” Bhuptani added.

The result is so-called decimal precision: how far to the right of the decimal point different platforms are willing to go. For example, Kraken has a limit on the number of numbers that can be entered when placing a trade. Given the high cost of bitcoin, the exchange abandoned small amounts when buying it – orders can only be placed in ten-cent increments. When it comes to placing an order for a specific number of tokens, forget about 18 decimal places for Ethereum-based tokens: only 8 decimal places are supported on Kraken and many other platforms.

As Kraken states: “Lower price accuracy can lead to more efficient order books by reducing the volume of canceled (unfilled) orders as traders are constantly trying to get ahead of each other using small fractions of the price.”

Marketing move

When it comes to coins like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Safemoon, which are now around $ 0.00000348, this is usually an inconceivably large number to the left of the decimal when it comes to supply, allowing for an inconceivably small number on the right when it comes to price. Shiba Inu began with a proposal of 1 quadrillion. In other words: 1,000,000,000,000,000.

Although half of this amount was donated to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who “burned” most of it by sending it to a wallet that no one can access, there are still about 500 trillion coins left.

Accordingly, in the extremely unlikely event that the value of the coin rises to $ 1, the amount in circulation will be almost 10 times higher than the American stock market. Most likely, retail traders do not think about how unlikely this is, according to Jonathan Azerwal, vice president of blockchain asset strategy at cryptocurrency company INX.

“In fact, decimal conversion of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu turned out to be the best marketing strategy that could be applied, mainly because no one wants to buy 0.01 bitcoin, but everyone wants to have millions of Shiba,” Azerwal said. – Why? Because for some reason they think that maybe one day this thing will rise in price to $ 1. “

Because of this psychological effect, some representatives of the crypto community call for setting prices not for the whole bitcoin, but for satoshi. In any case, when Bitcoin costs $ 65,000, Satoshi costs $ 0.00065 – more than 10 times more expensive than Shiba Inu.

INX also allows only eight decimal places to denote parts of a coin. Even that is a lot. Starting from the sixth place, the share of ether is already worth less than a cent, and in this territory some of the tokens are so tiny that they can get stuck in wallets, since they cannot even cover transaction costs.

Of course, the cryptocurrency world allows you to realize what once seemed unthinkable, and vice versa. Azerwal recalls stories of yesteryear when people spent huge amounts of Bitcoin or Ethereum just because they could. Like the guy who spent 10,000 bitcoins – almost $ 600 million now – on two pizzas in 2010. Today, in some stores, you can buy 10,000 pizzas for one bitcoin.

“This is what exchanges have to deal with; in the end, what will the price be in 10 years, – he noted. – Who knows? Yes?”

Prepared by Profinance.ru based on materials from Bloomberg agency

