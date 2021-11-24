https://ria.ru/20211124/dubay-1760398974.html

World’s tallest infinity pool opens in Dubai

The world’s tallest infinity pool has opened in Dubai – Russia news today

World’s tallest infinity pool opens in Dubai

The world's tallest infinity pool with 360-degree views has opened in Dubai, Tatler Asia reports.

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The world’s tallest 360-degree infinity pool opens in Dubai, Tatler Asia reports. Situated 200 meters in The Palm Tower, the Aura SkyPool Hotel features a 750-square-meter pool terrace on the 50th floor. overlooking Dubai and the famous artificial “Palm Islands”. There is also a poolside lounge with sun loungers and a bar serving cocktails and snacks.

