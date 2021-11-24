Yadro and Nokia to launch Russian production of 4G and 5G base stations

Russian electronics manufacturer Yadro and Finnish Nokia decided to launch production of 4G and 5G base stations in Russia – a joint venture will be created for this purpose. The minimum guaranteed purchases of such equipment, according to Kommersant sources, amount to more than € 1 billion. The joint venture will allow Nokia to increase its share in the Russian market.

The Russian and Finnish sides have already signed an agreement of intent to create a joint venture, 51% of which will be owned by Yadro, and 49% by Nokia. Under the terms of the agreement, Yadro will use Nokia’s technological processes at its facilities, in addition, the Finnish company will transfer licenses for proprietary software. As part of the joint project, a research and development center will be created, which will prepare a series of equipment for 4G and 5G standards.

The companies will launch production at the Yadro plant, which is now being built in Dubna, near Moscow – the main structures of the plant will begin to be erected in December. Taking into account the fact that, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Russian telecommunications equipment market is estimated at 400 billion rubles, the potential for the development and localization of specialized production is assessed as serious. At the same time, the joint venture with Nokia, as stated by the deputy head of the Ministry of Digital Industry, Andrey Zarenin, “Will strengthen the export potential of Russian developments”…

Back in August, the largest players in the telecommunications equipment market, including Huawei, Ericsson and ZTE, began to show interest in the localization of production in Russia after the State Commission for Radio Frequencies (SCRF) extended licenses for operators for LTE frequencies, stating that from 2023 networks will be built only on Russian equipment. Nokia also announced similar plans in September. Now Russian telecommunications equipment 4G, 5G and even 6G is handled by the entities included in Rostec, but the products they produce did not suit the operators, therefore, the localization of production in Russia seems to them a worthy alternative.