Yandex drones switched to their own lidars – Autoreview

Yandex has become one of four developers of unmanned vehicles in the world that use its own lidars. Lidar is the main organ of machine vision, which is installed on the roof of Yandex prototypes. It emits a cloud of laser beams that bounce off objects and create a three-dimensional picture of the surrounding world with centimeter precision. Lidar works at any time of the day, and thanks to noise filtering algorithms, it remains effective during rain or snow.

Yandex began developing its own lidar in 2019; prototypes with a rotating and a fixed unit were created in nine months. On tests, the second option turned out to be preferable: the absence of moving parts made it possible to better endure shaking and frosts down to minus 30 degrees. In addition, due to the design features, such a lidar was more flexible in setting, and it was possible to set the desired parameters right during the trip. Depending on the speed of the vehicle, the lidar focuses on nearby surroundings or distant objects. Yandex Lidar can recognize a passenger car at a distance of 200 meters, a truck at a distance of 500 meters, and “sees” buildings at a distance of up to 600 meters.

Access to raw, unprocessed data has become an important advantage of using your own lidars over commercial devices. This allows you to compare them with data from on-board cameras and radars. Such information allows for more accurate training of drone control algorithms. It is stated that the price of Yandex’s own lidars is comparable to third-party ones, although the price itself has not been named. Now the company has equipped all fourth-generation drones with its lidars and will install them on all subsequent cars. In addition, tests are already underway for side lidars to recognize objects at close range and the development of a basic lidar for courier robots.