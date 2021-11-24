Zyuganov responded to a letter from doctors to anti-Axis – RBC

The leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation said that he had been vaccinated three times, but he opposed the fact that people were “driven in line to get vaccinated.” He became one of the addressees of a letter from chief doctors to anti-Axis, in which they were invited on an excursion to hospitals and morgues.

Gennady Zyuganov responded to a letter from the head doctors of coronavirus hospitals to famous people, whom they called opponents of vaccination (among the addressees was the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation). He told RBC that he was not against vaccinations, but against mandatory vaccination.

“There can be no compulsory vaccination. Any doctor will tell you that. What if you have allergies? And those who have recovered have better immunity (than those vaccinated). People come to me and tell me that their bosses are driving them to get vaccinated, although they have only recently been sick, “Zyuganov said.

He stated that he had never opposed vaccination. On the offer of doctors to visit hospitals and pathological departments, Zyuganov replied that he had been to the “red zones” and to morgues more than once. “I am on the side of doctors by 300%,” the Communist leader emphasized, noting that he himself had been vaccinated three times.

“Instead of developing medicine, primary health care, the authorities arranged Ausweis, split people into vaccinated and unvaccinated. I am not against vaccination, but I am for a smart approach, ”added Zyuganov.

The heads of several metropolitan and regional hospitals became the authors of the open letter of the chief doctors. Among them are the head physician of the hospital in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko, the head physician of the Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 52 Maryana Lysenko, the head physician of the City Clinical Hospital No. 67 Andrei Shkoda. According to them, the famous anti-Axis need to visit hospitals. “We know your position on the vaccination of Russian citizens against COVID-19. We’re all a little busy right now, and you can probably guess what. However, given how many people read, listen and listen to you, we will find time to guide you through the “red zones”, intensive care units and pathological departments of our hospitals. Maybe after that you will change your position and fewer people will die, ”they said.

The addressees of the letter were the leaders of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and A Just Russia Gennady Zyuganov and Sergei Mironov, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma from United Russia Pyotr Tolstoy, the leader of the Essence of Time movement Sergei Kurginyan, actress Maria Shukshina, singers Natalya Vetlitskaya and Katya Lel, actors Yegor Beroev and Oskar Kuchera, the leader of the group “Alisa” Konstantin Kinchev, musician Yuri Loza.