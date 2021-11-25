12,000% per year: what cryptocurrency is called Ethereum’s main competitor :: RBC Pro

The Solana cryptocurrency rate has grown from $ 4 to $ 240 in just a year. And while some experts argue that another bubble is inflating on the crypto market, others call Solana a new version of Ethereum. Is this so and is it worth the investment?

Solana hit the market in 2017, in the midst of the ICO boom. One of the founders of the project, Anatoly Yakovenko, published a document on the Web describing the main principle of the Solana blockchain: Proof of History (PoH) or “proof of history.” According to Yakovenko’s reasoning, this technique allows you to speed up the operation of the blockchain without damage to encryption and while maintaining the decentralization of the entire system.

Roughly speaking, PoH is the encrypted time when this or that operation in the blockchain took place. An increase in the speed of transactions in Solana in 2017 was supposed to be achieved due to the fact that the nodes (nodes) of the blockchain do not need to wait while other system participants verify their part of the transaction – this requires only one computer in the network. Yakovenko noted that blockchains without such “clocks” cannot achieve the desired volume of operations: for bitcoin and ether, the indicator for a long time could not grow above 15 operations per second, while payment systems like Visa required at a peak up to 65 thousand operations for the same time interval.