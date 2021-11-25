5 sad memes with Ben Affleck

Due to the breakup with Ana de Armas, actor Ben Affleck seems to have decided to get rid of what reminds of his former lover – including her height figure. I went to throw it away brother actor Casey, the pictures with which quickly became a meme. But Ben himself has become the hero of jokes many times. Collected the chronicle of the actor in the world of memes, where he personifies sadness.
In March 2016, an interview was published between Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, timed to coincide with the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. When the journalist asked how the actors reacted to the negative reviews from critics, Cavill began to speak, and Affleck at that moment was silent and looked lost.
At the same time, YouTuber Sabconth edited the video “Sad Affleck”, where the headlines from the reviews appear on the screen, and then the song “The Sound of Silence” starts playing, and the camera slowly approaches the upset actor. The video collected over a million views in a few days, and the footage from it became a meme.
Ben Affleck hates birthdays
In August 2016, Affleck gave the world another sad meme. “Ben Affleck loves to smoke and hates the thought of being in his own body for the rest of his days, – signed the photo edition of The Cut. It became apparent earlier this week when he took a deep drag on his cigarette after his 44th birthday. He celebrated it in London with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children. “
Ben Affleck withdraws into himself
In January 2019, the actor was photographed picking up children from school in Los Angeles with Jennifer Garner. Affleck looked more tired and sad than ever. Many social media users recognized themselves in these photos.
Ben Affleck continues to smoke despite the pandemic
In April 2020, Affleck had already met with Ana de Armas – he met the actress on the set of the movie “Deep Waters”. While walking into the pandemic, Affleck naturally put on a mask, but did not forget about his favorite habit. To light a cigarette, he lifted the bottom of the mask so that it only covered the nose. The frame has become a life meme, reflecting the fatigue from the lockdown.
Ben Affleck’s got it all out of hand
Affleck ended the unhappy year 2020 accordingly – photographers filmed the moment when the actor was unable to hold a large order from Dunkin ‘Donuts, and drinks and donuts ended up on the ground.
