5 sad memes with Ben Affleck

In March 2016, an interview was published between Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, timed to coincide with the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. When the journalist asked how the actors reacted to the negative reviews from critics, Cavill began to speak, and Affleck at that moment was silent and looked lost.

At the same time, YouTuber Sabconth edited the video “Sad Affleck”, where the headlines from the reviews appear on the screen, and then the song “The Sound of Silence” starts playing, and the camera slowly approaches the upset actor. The video collected over a million views in a few days, and the footage from it became a meme.

