A fragment of Ilona Mask’s rocket flew 5 km from the ISS – Gazeta.Ru

Fragment of the Falcon 9 rocket company Ilona Mask SpaceX flew 5 km from the International Space Station. The press service of Roscosmos told reporters about this, reports TASS…

“According to experts from the Roscosmos state corporation, a fragment of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle, approaching the International Space Station, at 07.18 Moscow time passed the ISS at a distance of over 5 km. There is no interference with the flight of the station, ”the press service said.

Formerly executive director of Roskosmos for manned space programs Sergei Krikalev toldwhen cross-flights of cosmonauts from Russia and the United States can begin. He added that this issue requires coordination with the government, which is currently being done by Roscosmos.

Prior to that, Joel Montalbano, NASA Program Manager on the ISS, said that cross-flights of American astronauts on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft and Russian cosmonauts on SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station would solve the problem with the likely absence of United States astronauts on the ISS.

The head of Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin, in turn, said that SpaceX ships have gained experience to send astronauts from Russia to them.