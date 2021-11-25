https://ria.ru/20211125/kirov-1760660624.html

A girl’s body wrapped in a carpet was found in Kirov

In Kirov, a girl’s body wrapped in a carpet was found – Russia news today

A girl’s body wrapped in a carpet was found in Kirov

The body of a strangled girl, wrapped in a carpet, was found on a balcony in Kirov, a murder suspect was detained, according to the Investigative Department of the RF IC … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

2021-11-25T10: 35

2021-11-25T10: 35

2021-11-25T10: 35

incidents

Kirov region

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

Kirov

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/14/1598290340_105:441:2962:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1816f188382f9a0b6b1e248ef6d759e1.jpg

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The body of a strangled girl, wrapped in a carpet, was found on a balcony in Kirov, a murder suspect was detained, according to the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Kirov region. Around 22.00 on November 23, the body of a 19-year-old girl was found on the common balcony of a flight of stairs in a house on Griboyedov Street in Kirov. it was wrapped in rug and bags. A criminal case was initiated under article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder). “Investigators managed to establish the person who was probably involved in the murder of the girl. It turned out to be her 35-year-old acquaintance, previously convicted of murder. According to investigators, at the end of September they drank alcohol together During the feast, a quarrel occurred between them, as a result of which the man strangled the girl. Then he wrapped the body of the deceased in bags and a carpet. For some time he kept the body in the closet, then brought it to the common balcony of the house, “the message says. The man was detained, during the interrogation he confessed. He was charged with murder, and the question of his arrest is being decided.

https://ria.ru/20210629/ubiystvo-1739084264.html

Kirov region

Kirov

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/14/1598290340_1248:782:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7c18aa1b9eacd27a96450b49a50264a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, Kirov region, Investigative Committee of Russia (ICRF), Kirov, Russia