A messenger with videoconferencing and artificial intelligence appeared in Russia

At Video + Conference 2021, TrueConf presented a new generation of Russian video conferencing solutions for workplaces and smartphones, created for secure collaboration. “Under the hood” a full-fledged messenger, large video conferencing and machine learning technologies.

Videoconferencing for the public sector and large business

TrueConf specializes in the development of corporate video communication systems – they are deployed in the customer’s infrastructure and work autonomously. In such a scenario, access to communication tools is regulated by the customer, and data storage and processing occurs within the company – without transferring cloud providers to the data centers, where outsiders can reach them.

TrueConf specializes in the development of corporate video communication systems

Heading to the global corporate communications market

TrueConf representatives said that the company has been following global trends for a long time and offers its customers an ecosystem of solutions that is not inferior to world-famous video conferencing products. This is confirmed by independent research from Gartner – analysts have included the company in the Magic Quadrant in the category of collaboration solutions for the third year in a row.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions, 2021. Source: UCToday

Each year, the report assesses development strategies and the share of each player’s presence in the global videoconferencing market, as well as the capabilities of the products presented in the portfolio. TrueConf is one of two European and only domestic developers of video conferencing solutions noted in Gartner research from 2019 to 2021.

Focus on safety and security defines the portrait of the majority of TrueConf customers. These are not only the largest companies from Russia (for example, Rostelecom or Rosgvardia), but also the Army of the Republic of India, the South African secret service, the Mexican Navy, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region police, the Portuguese Ministry of Defense, the Egyptian Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice and Internal Affairs in the canton. Zurich, Central Bank of Brazil, cruise line Royal Caribbean International, military and aerospace equipment manufacturer General Dynamics, drone manufacturer Aeronautics, German network of Ortenau Klinikum, University of Alberta and University of Paris-Nanterre, as well as many industrial enterprises, telecom operators, telemedicine centers and government agencies around the world.

The next generation of all-in-one solutions for workplaces

On November 25, a Russian video conferencing developer, as part of the Video + Conference 2021 IT event, held a presentation of TrueConf 8, a new generation of collaboration and video communication applications for Windows, macOS and Linux platforms, including all popular domestic distributions such as Astra Linux, RED OS and Alt.

In new versions of applications, the interface has been completely updated

In new versions of applications, the interface has been completely updated in order to improve the usability and reduce the time for user training. But “under the hood” everything is much more interesting: the previous individual chats have been replaced by a full-fledged corporate messenger, you can now invite up to 1000 participants to the conference, and new intelligent AI-capabilities set a high bar for all competitors.

New application features

TrueConf 8 incorporated machine learning technologies to improve the quality of collaboration, and subsequently to adaptively improve video and sound. Built-in AI, for example, is able to “cleverly” blur or replace the background with a virtual one, which is useful when working from home or from impromptu workplaces.

For organizations with a secured internal perimeter, TrueConf has developed a version of TrueConf 8, adapted for the Astra Linux Novorossiysk OS and the domestic ARM processor Baikal-M.

A new generation of mobile solutions

The developer has also updated its iOS and Android apps to allow simultaneous authorization on multiple devices and full synchronization of chats across all platforms. According to TrueConf, this way, enterprise employees will be able to access the entire history of corporate communication, calls and conferences at any time, as well as start collaborating with colleagues no matter where they are: at home, in the office, meeting room or on the road.

The developer has also updated its iOS and Android apps to enable simultaneous authorization on multiple devices.

According to Google Play, as of November 2021, TrueConf for Android is the most installed mobile video conferencing application from Russia – the number of downloads exceeded 1.5 million.

The market demands smart solutions

TrueConf representatives are confident that automatic conference logging will become one of the key directions in the development of video conferencing. This AI technology has already reached the main product of the company – the TrueConf Server platform. At the event, the developer showed the upcoming 5th generation of TrueConf Server – the video communication platform was taught to recognize the Russian speech of all conference participants, as well as to search by spoken phrases with playback of the necessary fragments in the meeting recording.

The video communication platform was taught to recognize the Russian speech of all conference participants

AI for video calling in conference rooms

TrueConf video call terminals in meeting rooms will also receive built-in AI technology – it recognizes people in the room, and then builds the composition so that only meeting participants remain in the frame, even if they are sitting far from each other.

Terminals for video communication in meeting rooms from TrueConf will also receive built-in AI technology

TrueConf said that unlike many competing products, their AI development will automatically split the frame into two parts and smoothly follow the participants regardless of the cameras used.