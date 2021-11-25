“A pipe – a pipe?” What the Kremlin can expect from the new German chancellor – Politics – News of St. Petersburg

Olaf Scholz Photo: facebook.com/olafscholz Share this Share this

Alexander Rahr Photo: YouTube screenshot / Channel One Share this Share this

– Alexander Glebovich, new chancellor Olaf Scholz – is it good for Germany? – It depends on whom … But he is an absolutely acceptable politician of all those candidates who fought for this post. Under him, Germany will definitely not live worse. – You talked to him. Can you tell us when it was and what impression did Scholz leave? – At the beginning of the Merkel era, I met him at a private event hosted by Gerhard Schroeder. Schroeder then invited Scholz and me to dinner. And we with him, while walking a rather long way through the evening forest to this restaurant, talked, among other things, about Russia. He is a leftist, not a conservative, he believes that the best system has been built in Germany. Social market economy, where rich people have the opportunity to develop, but at the same time the poor are fully provided for. For Scholz, this is the ideal. When he now became chancellor, I remembered that 15 years ago, when we were talking about Russia, he raised a topic that I had not even thought about until that moment. He asked: “Why are trade unions working so badly in Russia?” He sincerely believes that it is on the trade unions that democracy is held, that it is even better than civil society. Trade unions are work collectives that at all levels can demand adjustments from the authorities or from employers. When we talked about Russia with him, then Schroeder had just finished his chancellorship, and relations with Russia were very decent, even very good. There were no current conflicts. Scholz said that it would be an ideal picture for him if there were trade unions in Russia, like there are in Germany. Strong work collectives, which would make Russia again a more social country, pushed away from the American principle of capitalism.

– I wonder how he understands the reasons why this is impossible. – Hard to say. But a lot has happened in 15 years. Russia has become different. And Germany has become different. Much of what was prosperous in our country is also questionable today, as we have seen, because of the financial crises. I would gladly ask him such a question if possible. – Is he a tough or soft politician? – I would say that he is expectant, restrained. A man of the northern warehouse. I always divide Germany into north and south. Bavarians, Württembergians, Saxons, Franks live in the south. These people are hot. They are more like Italians. They can shout, knock on the table. Catholics, idealists. But Scholz is from Hamburg (Olaf Scholz was mayor of Hamburg in 2011-2018. – Approx. ed.). And North Germans may seem too cold, especially to those Russians who like to throw open their shirts. We can say about him that he shows the image of neither fish nor meat. But it is in his favor. And he wants to be just that. – It is known that Scholz, when he was young in the 80s, was an ardent socialist. Do you know about his contacts with Moscow then?

– You need to understand that in Germany the socialists are attributed to the ultra-left, and Scholz is still a social democrat. Yes, he had some kind of contacts. He was one of the leading members of the youth social democratic organization Jusos (founded in 1914, numbering 70,000 people, which is more than the third largest German political party – the Free Democratic Party, Scholz was the deputy of Jusos in 1982-1988, in Jusos’ Russian partner was the Russian Social Democratic Youth Union, which was dissolved in 2009. – Approx. ed.). Scholz was not a Marxist, but had radical views. I think that in the 80s he had more sympathy for the leftist ideas of the USSR than for the capitalist ideas or the ideas of America, which was waging the war in Vietnam. – That is, Moscow should be happy with Scholz? – I am sure that it is always necessary to maintain pragmatism and constructivism. One should try to build bridges, not destroy them. And in this respect, Scholz, it seems to me, is Willie Brandt’s tempering man (Social Democrat, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany in 1969-1974 – Approx. ed.). He is not the second Brandt. They say that he is closer to Helmut Schmidt (Social Democrat, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany in 1974-1982. – Approx. ed.), who was tougher than the idealist Willie Brandt. But nevertheless, he professes some of Brandt’s ideas about the need to pursue a policy of detente, to try to withstand even a very difficult dialogue. Under him, the very same forum “Petersburg Dialogue” can be revived, it seems to me. But Scholz is shackled by another party – the Greens. Their leader would not be so good for Russia.

Green Leader Annalena Berbock, Green Co-Chair Robert Habek, Olaf Scholz and Free Democratic Leader Christian Lindner Photo: facebook.com/olafscholz Share this Share this

– Therefore, I will clarify. Is Scholz’s appearance in the Chancellor’s chair good for Russia, given the fact that the leader of the Greens, Annalena Berbock, becomes German Foreign Minister? She is a well-known opponent of the famous gas pipeline. – The pipe is built. The coalition program of the new government says nothing about the pipe at all. On the contrary, now the “greens” have begun to resent that the Americans are beginning to plan sanctions against German companies. The Greens have a different agenda. They refuse to understand that Russia also has national interests. They approach Russia from the point of view that Russia should return to the 90s, become a democracy like Eastern Europe, or better like Germany. This approach is unrealistic, but the greens will blindly follow it. Scholz is a pragmatist. He understands that the Russian path to democracy will last longer than he will live on this earth. Therefore, he will try to find common projects that will nevertheless be able to unite the interests of both Germany and Russia somewhere. – So Scholz is not delighted with Foreign Minister Berbock? The nuances of compromise?

– They will have disputes, but not about foreign policy. Rather, how to finance green deals. How to do so in order to preserve social benefits, social obligations, the well-being of the system with the growth of pensioners. – Against the background of the transition from hydrocarbons to green energy? – Including yes. In the program of the new government, very large injections into the social system are planned. Now about 43% of the state budget is spent on social services. If the new plans are implemented, it will take much more than 50%. There will be no money for defense, for much else. There is hardly enough for infrastructure projects. We have a growing army of pensioners. People who were born in families with 6 children after the war are retiring. There are a lot of refugees who have not left for other countries. They live here. They need to be assimilated. And the first thing Scholz did was to increase payments to the poor. Who will pay for it? It is impossible to print money all the time. Internal problems are more important for Scholza. – That is, we cannot say that a pipe is a pipe?

– There are two points of view on this in Germany. The Greens believe that it is necessary to support Ukraine at all costs: if Ukraine is against the pipe, then we are also against it. But this is only one part of the elite. Another part of the elite, to which Scholz belongs, believes that additional volumes of gas from Russia are needed, because the United States does not sell liquefied gas, the “green deal” will not go through so quickly, the Federal Republic of Germany refuses the nuclear and hydrocarbon industries, so just switch to solar and wind power is quickly impossible. We’ll have to use gas in between. Gas is no longer produced in Germany and Europe. Yes, of course, you have to get it from Russia. Nord Stream 2 will really help ensure energy security. The usual phrase, but reasonable politicians say so. – How is Scholz fundamentally different from Merkel? – Both the one and the other politicians are rather restrained. Both are not interested in money. This in itself is interesting for politicians. I recently drove past Merkel’s dacha. I looked. And he was surprised. There is simply no way more modest. The fence, that’s all.

– What, and there are no guards? – The police car is nearby. – Funny. – Yes. But there is nothing to steal. She is not interested in this. And Scholz is the same. Cold, pragmatic, hanzean. Scholz has the character of a typical Hamburg man, for whom Calvinist ideals are higher than material wealth. The only thing that can be added here is that the weather makes politics. Much will depend on how he behaves in times of crisis.

Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin. Kremlin, August 2021 Photo: kremlin.ru Share this Share this

– It’s not easy to believe that a politician lives on one salary. At least from Russia. – And here it is impossible to believe that it could be the other way around. The Chancellor’s salary is 260-270 thousand euros per year. Plus, of course, he doesn’t have his own cars, he doesn’t fly at his own expense, except on vacation. He is accompanied by a maximum of 4 bodyguards. He doesn’t pay for dinner himself, because it’s always work dinners. By the way, my wife and I met Merkel several times in grocery stores. True, it was always before the elections. She herself goes to the shops for vegetables and meat. The bodyguards are standing close to her. I am sure that no one will even suspect Scholz of side earnings. – In this sense, Gerhard Schroeder (Chancellor of Germany in 1998-2005, Chairman of the Shareholders’ Committee of Nord Stream AG since 2006, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rosneft since 2017. – Approx. ed.) stands out great? – Yes. But I must say that this all happened after he left the post of chancellor. As chancellor, he was not like that. Both Chancellor Kohl and Schmidt lived in half of the house. All lived modestly. There are very rich people in Hamburg, but there is no show, as in Russia. There money is invested in other things. They invest a lot in charity. – If you rank Schroeder, Merkel and Scholz in terms of proximity to Russia, ability to negotiate with Moscow, then where will Scholz after Schroeder be? – Until Scholz began his reign (laughs). But it feels like it will be between Schroeder and Merkel. Merkel was critical of Russia on many issues. Scholz will be less critical. He will try to the last to look for forms of cooperation.

Gerhard Schroeder and Vladimir Putin, Moscow, 2018 Photo: kremlin.ru Share this Share this