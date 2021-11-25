https://ria.ru/20211125/samolet-1760800983.html

A plane from Iraq landed at Minsk airport to take out refugees

MINSK, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Iraqi Airways from Iraq landed at the Minsk airport to take Iraqi refugees to Erbil a little later, the press service of the Belarusian airport said on Thursday. “The Iraqi Airways from Iraq has already landed at the National Airport. Moscow time – ed.), “the press service said in the airport’s Telegram channel. Earlier, the airport reported that Iraqi Airways had sent an Airbus A320 designed for 180 passengers to Minsk airport. Another outbound flight is also expected at night. On Wednesday, a spokesman for Iraqi Airways told RIA Novosti that the company will perform an evacuation flight to Baghdad from Minsk on Thursday. The Belarusian aviation authorities agreed that the company would carry out a flight on that day to take Iraqi citizens out of Belarus from among those trying to get to the EU through the republic. Migrants began arriving at Minsk airport in the evening before departure. The flight was originally planned to take place in the afternoon of November 25, but the company canceled it. Iraqi Airways spokesman Hussein Jalil told RIA Novosti on Thursday that the export flight for Iraqi refugees from Minsk was postponed indefinitely at the request of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry. Later, the representative office of the airline in Belarus announced the preparation of four export flights to Iraq, then four flights to Erbil appeared in the schedule of the Minsk airport. Then the Iraqi Transport Ministry specified that Iraqi Airways will operate two export flights from Minsk for Iraqi migrants on Thursday. The consul of Iraq in Russia and Belarus, Majid Al-Kinani, said that two flights would take 650 people to Iraq. In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, formed near the border of Belarus and Poland, which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. In general, as the press secretary of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Natalya Eismont, reported in November, there are about 7 thousand refugees on the territory of Belarus. Meanwhile, some migrants return home after unsuccessful attempts to enter the EU. Earlier in November, Iraqi Airways had already taken out to Iraq about 430 migrants who were trying to enter the EU through Belarusian territory.

