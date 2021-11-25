A plot of virtual land in the Axie Infinity NFT game was sold for a record 550 ETH

User Lunacian # 789512 paid 550 ETH (about $ 2.46 million at the time of writing) for a piece of virtual land in the Axie Infinity NFT game.

Yesterday, an Axie Genesis Plot sold for 550 ETH! This was the largest sale ever for a single plot of digital land ✨🔥 Learn about Land 👇https: //t.co/6zPh0roPqG pic.twitter.com/4h5yERCwwO – Axie Infinity🦇🔊 (@AxieInfinity) November 25, 2021

The project representatives stressed that this is the largest such acquisition in the history of the sector. The seller was the user ArcaChemist.

The site is a type of land called Genesis, which Axie Infinity categorizes as “extremely rare”. It is located in the center of the game map.

Axie Infinity has various land types including Mystic and Arctic. The latter are collectively called Lunacia. This territory is the birthplace of the Axie creatures, each of which is an NFT token.

Axie Infinity users can earn Smooth Love Potion (SLP) tokens. The project occupies a leading position in the market capitalization rating from CoinGecko (categories Gaming, Metaverse and Play to Earn).

As a reminder, in the Philippines, merchants have started accepting SLP payments. In response, the country’s authorities offered to tax transactions with Axie Infinity tokens.

Earlier, ForkLog published an interview with the founder of Distributed Lab, Pavel Kravchenko, who spoke about what awaits us in the metauniverses of the future, about the barriers to their creation and the risks associated with them.

