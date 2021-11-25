A unique Roman mosaic with a scene from Homer was found in a field in England

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
43

Mosaic from Rutland

Photo author, Historic England

Photo caption,

The mosaic depicts the battle of the heroes of the Iliad, Achilles and Hector

The son of a farmer in central England found in his own field the remains of a rich Roman villa with a unique large mosaic depicting a scene from Homer’s Iliad – the battle between Achilles and Hector.

The villa and the mosaic were found quite by accident: the son of a farmer from Rutland County, Jim Irwin, walking during a lockdown in 2020 through a field that his family had been cultivating for decades, came across unusual shards and became interested in them.

“Our family has been tilling this land for fifty or sixty years. During the lockdown last year, I found clay shards that were not like any shards that I have seen before. We returned to this place with a shovel, I dug a shallow trench – and it turned out that I was right with the place, “- says Jim Irwin.

He called archaeologists from a university in the nearby large city, Leicester, who carried out excavations – and now this field with a villa and mosaics is included in the list of protected antiquities.

