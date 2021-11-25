A unique Roman mosaic with a scene from Homer was found in a field in England

Hour ago

The mosaic depicts the battle of the heroes of the Iliad, Achilles and Hector

The son of a farmer in central England found in his own field the remains of a rich Roman villa with a unique large mosaic depicting a scene from Homer’s Iliad – the battle between Achilles and Hector.

The villa and the mosaic were found quite by accident: the son of a farmer from Rutland County, Jim Irwin, walking during a lockdown in 2020 through a field that his family had been cultivating for decades, came across unusual shards and became interested in them.

“Our family has been tilling this land for fifty or sixty years. During the lockdown last year, I found clay shards that were not like any shards that I have seen before. We returned to this place with a shovel, I dug a shallow trench – and it turned out that I was right with the place, “- says Jim Irwin.

He called archaeologists from a university in the nearby large city, Leicester, who carried out excavations – and now this field with a villa and mosaics is included in the list of protected antiquities.

John Irwin (left) found a mosaic on a field owned by his father, Brian Naylor (right)

The Government Foundation “Historical England”, which financed the excavation, calls the found mosaic “one of the most remarkable and important” finds of its kind in the country.

The size of the mosaic, which apparently adorned the floor of the living room or dining room, is 11 by 7 meters.

England was part of the Roman Empire for three and a half centuries, and quite a few remnants of buildings of that era were found in it, including with mosaics, but paintings of this kind – with a plot from literature, the battle of Achilles and Hector at the walls of Troy – in Britain are still so far have not been found.

In addition to the living room floor, scientists have unearthed the remains of an entire large villa with a main house, outbuildings and, presumably, a bathhouse.

Around the mosaic, the remains of an entire large villa of the 3-4 century have been unearthed

Archaeologists believe that all this was built in the III-IV century AD.

“This is definitely the most interesting mosaic found in Britain in the last century. It provides a fresh perspective on the people of the time and their relationship to classical literature,” said John Thomas, Deputy Director of the Archaeological Survey at the University of Leicester.

“And she tells us a lot about the person who commissioned it. It was a person who knew the classics, wealthy enough to order such a finely crafted painting,” continues John Thomas.

Outsiders will not be able to see the mosaic yet – this is a private land, but scientists want to make an exhibition of finds

“Such discoveries are important because they help us piece together a picture of our common past. The fact that we took this object under protection will allow us to continue to study it. Let’s see what further excavations tell us about the people who have lived here for more than one and a half thousand years. back, “says the head of the Historic England Foundation, Duncan Wils.