Abnormally warm and habitually damp. Weather in St. Petersburg will change by the weekend – City – St. Petersburg News

According to the Federal State Budgetary Institution “North-West Directorate for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring,” November 25 will be cloudy in the city. Wet snow in the morning, rain in the afternoon, moderate wind, strong gusts in coastal areas. The air temperature at night dropped to minus 2 degrees, at 7 o’clock – slightly above 0, in the afternoon it will rise to 3-5 degrees. Atmospheric pressure will change little at night, in the morning and in the afternoon it will decrease.

Such weather in the city will be delayed for a short time. “St. Petersburg was the first to meet the thaw, and he is the first to say goodbye to it,” promises the FOBOS Center. – Today on the banks of the Neva up to +5 degrees, and tomorrow the temperature will start to drop, and the precipitation will turn into snow again. The peak of the cold snap will fall on the weekend – in the afternoon -1 …- 3 degrees, this is an average of 4 degrees below normal. “