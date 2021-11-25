Abnormally warm and habitually damp. Weather in St. Petersburg will change by the weekend – City – St. Petersburg News

According to the Federal State Budgetary Institution “North-West Directorate for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring,” November 25 will be cloudy in the city. Wet snow in the morning, rain in the afternoon, moderate wind, strong gusts in coastal areas. The air temperature at night dropped to minus 2 degrees, at 7 o’clock – slightly above 0, in the afternoon it will rise to 3-5 degrees. Atmospheric pressure will change little at night, in the morning and in the afternoon it will decrease.
Such weather in the city will be delayed for a short time. “St. Petersburg was the first to meet the thaw, and he is the first to say goodbye to it,” promises the FOBOS Center. – Today on the banks of the Neva up to +5 degrees, and tomorrow the temperature will start to drop, and the precipitation will turn into snow again. The peak of the cold snap will fall on the weekend – in the afternoon -1 …- 3 degrees, this is an average of 4 degrees below normal. “
In the forecast of the NW UGMS for November 26, there is also wet snow, and on November 27 it is already cloudy with clearings and no precipitation, ice on the roads.
Yandex recalls the history of weather observations for 57 years. November 25 in St. Petersburg is most often cloudy (40 times), it was clear only once, cloudy with clearings – 16 times. The temperature ranges from minus 7 to plus 1 degrees, so today’s plus 5 is an increased value. The coldest day was in 1965, minus 18. And the warmest in 1982, plus 8 degrees. Most often, precipitation does not fall on November 25, and today 2.4 mm is expected.