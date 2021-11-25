Adidas has become a partner of the Coinbase crypto exchange :: RBC.Crypto

The sportswear maker has also hinted at the creation of its own metaverse in collaboration with the Sandbox project.

Adidas reported on Twitter that it has partnered with the first public cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase. The company has not yet disclosed the details of the deal. Also in Adidas hinted at the creation of its own metaverse in conjunction with the project The Sandbox.

At the end of October, the Coinbase crypto exchange app became the most popular in the AppStore marketplace, overtaking TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. In April 2021, Coinbase became the world’s first public crypto exchange – it was listed on the NASDAQ (no IPO). At the peak, the value of the company’s shares reached $ 429.5 per share, then they began to fall in price. As of November 25, 13:15 Moscow time, the premarket quotation of the first public crypto exchange is $ 312 per share.

Over the month, the price of The Sandbox token has grown by more than 900%. On November 25, the altcoin set an all-time high above $ 8.4. The Sandbox is an in-game metaverse where you can buy virtual land, create avatars, and create various items. The project is currently under development.

– Russian Premier League will release NFT on Sorare marketplace

– What altcoin is able to rise in price in the near future. Analyst forecast

– The Bread token has risen in price by 500% overnight

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.