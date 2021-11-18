Admiring Jennifer Lopez in the trailer for the first comer rom-com, in which the star played the main role

Jay Lo starring on the big screen after a three-year hiatus

Maluma, Owen Wilson and J. Lo in the movie “First Comer”

A trailer for the romantic comedy "First Comer" has been released – a long-awaited gift for fans of the pop diva. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, the film, directed by Kat Coiro, will be released on February 10, on the eve of Valentine's Day.













According to the plot of the picture, a popular singer performed by Jennifer Lopez before the wedding learns that her rocker fiance (Colombian singer Maluma) was cheating on her. In complete confusion, right during the speech, she asks the first man she sees, the teacher of mathematics (Owen Wilson), to marry her.

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez on the set of the movie “First Comer”

Initially, the release of “First Comer” was scheduled for February 2021, but was postponed for a year due to the pandemic. To whet the interest in the premiere, Lopez published two songs, Pa Ti and Lonely, which were recorded as a duet with Maluma specifically for the film. In the trailer for romcom Jay Lo performs On My Way is another composition from the soundtrack.

Poster of the romantic comedy “First Comer”

Lopez has not appeared on the big screen since the release of the crime comedy “The Strippers”, but the coming year will remind the public that her brilliant career as a pop diva began in the cinema. After the premiere of “The First Comer” Jennifer will co-appear with Josh Duhamel in the action comedy My Pirate Wedding, which is slated to premiere in June 2022. The star also signed a major deal with Netflix, so we expect other projects with her participation in the near future.

