After the film about Princess Diana, Elizabeth II was suspected of weighing guests before a meal

In the new film about Princess Diana with Kristen Stewart, they showed an old tradition, because of which Queen Elizabeth II could be suspected of weighing guests, reports Mirror Online.

In Pablo Larrain’s film “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”, one of the episodes shows the late wife of Prince Charles, who, after arriving at Sandringham Palace for Christmas, hangs on the scales. She does the same before leaving the royal residence.

It turned out that at first glance, a strange custom was introduced during the reign of King Edward VII. The monarch always strived to ensure that each of his guests was well fed. Therefore, the arrivals weighed themselves before and after staying in the palace and checked how many kilograms they had added during this time.

It is not known exactly whether the custom has survived to this day. Although the scene in Larrain’s film has sparked controversy among historians and experts.

