Age is not a hindrance to a startup: who founded a successful business after 40 years

How do you see a startup? Most likely, a purposeful person no older than 25 years old. But sometimes life’s work begins much later. In this article, we will tell you about the people who started a successful business in adulthood.

A fresh study from MIT specialists for the scientific journal American Economic Review showed that the optimal age to start a successful business is after 40 years. This thesis is confirmed by real examples.

Dietrich Mateschitz, at 40, founded the energy drink company Red Bull GmbH

Dietrich Mateschitz



(Photo: autoracing.com.br)



Dietrich Mateschitz was born in Austria in 1944. He did not study very well, but despite this, after graduating from the university he was able to build a career in marketing: first he worked at Unilever, and then at Blendax. At 40 years old, Mateschitz’s life changed dramatically: he tried the drink Krating Daeng, which created Thai entrepreneur Chaleo Yyuvidya, and decided to release it on the markets of Europe and the USA. Together they founded the Red Bull GmbH. Juvidya was in charge of the energetic formulation, while Mateschitz took over the marketing, he organized an aggressive advertising campaign and worked hard to make the energetic name clearly associated with extreme sports. And he did it: Red Bull regularly holds sporting events and is largely due to this increasing its sales.

According to Forbes, 7.5 billion cans were sold in 2019, which could provide caffeine for 80% of the world’s population. In 2021, 77-year-old Dietrich entered the top 100 richest people in the world from the Forbes list with a fortune of almost $ 27 billion.

Elena Rezanova, an expert in the field of career strategies, she is often approached by people after 40, whom she helps to successfully start their own business: “What is striking is the difference in approaches. Young startups usually go ahead and take risks. But this is often not the best option. From 1994 to 2008, experts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison conducted research to answer the question: if you start your own business, is it better to quit or keep working? It was attended by 5,000 entrepreneurs from 20 to 60 years old. Those who started out smoothly and didn’t quit right away were 33% less likely to fail. Therefore, between “decide” and “build”, I give preference to the latter. This approach is more often used by adult startups. “

Linda Weinman, 42, founded LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com)

Linda Weinman



(Photo: u.ihodl.com)



In 1976, American Linda Weinman received her education in the humanities, but did not associate her life with them and chose the path of an entrepreneur. A year after graduation, she opened two retail stores and failed: the outlets lasted no more than five years.

After that, in the early 80s, at the dawn of the development of computer technology, Linda independently mastered working with graphics and animation. Thanks to her new knowledge, she began to create special effects for Hollywood blockbusters – for example, for “Star Trek 5” and “Robocop 2.” But entrepreneurial ambition has not disappeared anywhere. In 1995, Linda and her husband created the Internet platform Lynda.com, where they could buy access to video tutorials on working with computer programs for a small fee. The business was so successful that in 2015 Lynda.com was bought by LinkedIn for 1. $ 5 billion. Now known as LinkedIn Learning, this online school offers modern professions such as programming, web design, graphics and animation.

James Simons, 44, founded investment company Renaissance Technologies

James Simons



(Photo: ru24.net)



From the age of 23, James Simons actively studied mathematics and achieved immense success in academic and applied science. It seemed that this was his path, which he must go to the end of his life, to finish in the position of professor emeritus.

But at 44, he decided to use his knowledge to make money on the stock exchange. Simons founded the investment company Renaissance Technologies, whose work is based on numerical models and the search for mathematical relationships in the market.

From 1988 to 2018, Renaissance Technologies’ flagship Medallion fund achieved an annual return of 66% pre-tax and 39% after tax through a scientific approach. – a record figure for Wall Street. Simons retired in 2009 and was named the world’s best investment manager in 2013.

The NBER Age and High-Growth Entrepreneurship study showed that in the United States, as in Russia, there is a popular myth that young people are more likely to be successful in business. It even gave rise to ageism in Silicon Valley. For example, Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, created a scholarship program: he offered $ 100,000 to people under 23 who are willing to drop out of school and become entrepreneurs. Scientists from MIT conducted a study in 2018 to find out exactly if there is a connection between age and business success. They studied data on US companies, successful startups and their founders, as well as on registered patents. As a result, they found that the average age of a person starting their own company is 42 years. At the same time, there is no significant age difference among IT startups either. It is possible that younger entrepreneurs may have their own advantages, but they are offset by some other factors that are yet to be established in future studies.

Mary Kay Ash, at 45, founded the Mary Kay cosmetics company

Mary Kay Ash



(Photo: www.glamour.ru)



Mary Kay Ash was born into a poor American family, single-handedly raised three children and tried to earn money by selling books from door to door. In 1939, she joined Stanley Home Products. Mary worked there for over 20 years and, despite all the merits, they refused to promote her, preferring less experienced men.

When she once again did not get a promotion, she quit her job and decided to write a book in which women could find useful tips for business and work. As a result, the recommendations turned into a business plan and an image of the ideal company for women.

At the age of 45, with the support of her sons, Mary founded a company selling cosmetics and body care products, which she named after herself – “Mary Kay”. Now it is one of the most successful companies that works on the principle of network marketing: the total sales volume is more than $ 3 billion per year.

Irina Manyak, Independent Lead National Sales Director of Mary Kay: “I have been working with the company for 27 years and have gone from a rookie consultant to a leading national sales director. My work includes communicating with a large number of women all over Russia. Therefore, I see many examples of how their situation in the country has changed. Some 20 years ago, women did not hold key positions at all in enterprises and in business. Much has changed now: there are more opportunities, but discrimination still exists. Even if we take the average salary of men and women in our country, we will see the difference not in favor of the latter: according to the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences – 27%. In my opinion, this is a decent margin. When it comes to Mary Kay, the situation is completely different. For example, in the management of the Russian branch of the company, most positions, including those of general directors, are held by women. Our mission is to improve the lives of women around the world. And this is really so, because when they come to the company, they start making good money. “

Dmitry Zimin, at the age of 59, founded the telecommunications company “Beeline”

Dmitry Zimin



(Photo: echo.msk.ru)



Almost the whole life of Dmitry Zimin is connected with science: he worked as an engineer, head of a laboratory and director of a center for the development of radio equipment. At the age of 30, Zimin became a candidate of sciences, and at 51 – a doctor. But with the collapse of the USSR, science began to fall apart, therefore, in order not to be left without work, he had to look for a new field of activity. At the age of 59, he founded the joint-stock company Vympel-Communications, where he became president and CEO. Most Russians know the company under the Beeline brand – today it is one of the largest operators in the country.

In 1996, VimpelCom became the first Russian company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. And when in 2001 the number of subscribers exceeded one million, Dmitry Zimin left the position of CEO and began to engage in charity work.