https://ria.ru/20211125/albaniya-1760802306.html
Albania opened a case over the death of four Russians
In Albania, a case was opened over the death of four Russians – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
Albania opened a case over the death of four Russians
The prosecutor’s office in Albania said it had registered a criminal case in connection with the deaths of four Russian citizens. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021
2021-11-25T22: 52
2021-11-25T22: 52
2021-11-25T22: 52
tourism
in the world
Albania
news – tourism
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/11/1754915192_0:724:2353:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f6837bbb451dcc4f61e3ebb86370492c.jpg
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The prosecutor’s office in Albania said that it had registered a criminal case in connection with the death of four Russian citizens. On the night of October 16, the bodies of four Russian citizens, members of one family, were found in the sauna of the Gloria hotel in the Kerret village of the Kawaya district of Albania. Kawai County says it “has filed a criminal investigation into the incident that killed four Russian citizens at the hotel.” “In response to media inquiries, we inform A number of investigative actions. Persons aware of the circumstances of the criminal offense also gave their testimonies. All evidence is assessed to determine the further course of the investigation, “the release says.
https://ria.ru/20211022/albaniya-1755774541.html
Albania
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/11/1754915192_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10fe3719f2167d4b8c99d26632fd0b5c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, albania, news – tourism, russia
Albania opened a case over the death of four Russians
On the night of October 16, the bodies of four Russian citizens, members of one family, were found in the sauna of the Gloria hotel in the Kerret village of the Kavaya district of Albania.
In a release from the prosecutor’s office at the Kawai County Court of First Instance, it says that it “filed a criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in the deaths of four Russian citizens in a hotel.”
“In response to media inquiries, we inform you that prior to the current stage of the ongoing investigation of the case, which is being verified by the prosecutor’s office, a number of investigative actions have been carried out. Persons aware of the circumstances of the criminal offense have also given their testimony. All evidence is being evaluated to determine further progress. investigation, “- the release notes.
The bodies of tourists killed in Albania were sent to Russia