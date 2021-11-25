https://ria.ru/20211125/albaniya-1760802306.html

Albania opened a case over the death of four Russians

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The prosecutor’s office in Albania said that it had registered a criminal case in connection with the death of four Russian citizens. On the night of October 16, the bodies of four Russian citizens, members of one family, were found in the sauna of the Gloria hotel in the Kerret village of the Kawaya district of Albania. Kawai County says it “has filed a criminal investigation into the incident that killed four Russian citizens at the hotel.” “In response to media inquiries, we inform A number of investigative actions. Persons aware of the circumstances of the criminal offense also gave their testimonies. All evidence is assessed to determine the further course of the investigation, “the release says.

