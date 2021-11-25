https://ria.ru/20211125/detdom-1760676138.html

All orphanages closed in the Moscow region

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. In 2021, all orphanages in the Moscow region were closed, the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov said at a ceremony timed to coincide with Mother’s Day in the Moscow Region Government House. , teachers, but it is better that there are no orphanages. And I am very pleased that today I can say that all our orphanages are closed this 2021. This became possible due to the fact that foster families were invited to their homes, to their walls of children and also give them love and become truly dear ones, “said the governor.

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Society, Moscow Region (Moscow Region), Andrey Vorobiev