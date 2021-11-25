American destroyer Arleigh Burke headed to the Black Sea – RBK

Photo: USNavyEurope / Twitter



An American Arleigh Burke class DDG51 missile destroyer headed for the Black Sea, reported US 6th Fleet on Twitter.

“Arleigh Burke has begun moving north in transit through the Black Sea to interact with our NATO partners in the region,” the ministry said in a statement.

In the black sea under the direction of the French naval forces are undergoing NATO exercises Polaris 21. 6 thousand people from France, Spain, Italy, USA, Greece and Great Britain, as well as 24 ships, 65 aircraft and one submarine, will take part in them. reported French Navy on Twitter. The exercises have been taking place since November 18, the US military joined them on November 22 to work out interaction in the conduct of hostilities at sea by various groups of forces. The exercise should stimulate the growth of operational training, strategic and tactical creativity of the participants.

The United States and its allies in the alliance are stepping up activity in the Black Sea, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. According to the Ministry of Defense, the missile destroyer Porter, the command ship Mount Whitney and the tanker JohnLenthall are in the Black Sea for exercises within the framework of NATO.