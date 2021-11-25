https://ria.ru/20211125/somali-1760646944.html

An explosion thundered in the capital of Somalia, killing eight people

The explosion thundered in the Somali capital Mogadishu, the target was the convoy of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia (AMISOM), according to the local newspaper Garowe with … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. An explosion occurred in the Somali capital Mogadishu, targeting a convoy of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia (AMISOM), local newspaper Garowe reported, citing eyewitnesses and a police source. “, – quotes the publication of the words of an eyewitness on Twitter. He added that the explosion was followed by gunfire, and according to a police source, the explosion occurred in the area where the former presidential palace was located. “The target … was the AMISOM convoy,” the source said. Several buildings were reportedly damaged in the blast, and a suicide bomber detonated a car bomb, SNTV News reported, citing police. It is also noted that among the injured 13 schoolchildren. The number of deaths due to the explosion increased to eight people, another 17 were injured and are in critical condition, according to the local newspaper Garowe, citing police. Earlier it was reported about five dead and 15 injured. ” killed eight people … 17 people are in critical condition, “- leads the publication of police data. According to media reports, the responsibility for the incident was taken by the Al-Shabab group, which is associated with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda. * * The organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia

