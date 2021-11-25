Analysts’ pessimism about Alibaba securities has become a record long :: News :: RBC Investments

Investment companies have been cutting target prices for Alibaba shares for a record 18 consecutive weeks. In the last week alone, the consensus forecast for the price of shares of the Chinese tech giant has worsened from $ 239 to $ 208

Analysts at large investment companies have been cutting target prices on the depositary receipts of the Chinese tech giant Alibaba for 18 consecutive weeks, Bloomberg calculated.

Large investment houses have been cutting their target prices for Alibaba shares for most of the past year. After another wave of valuation downgrades in recent days, the 12-month average TP for Alibaba fell to $ 208. A week ago it was $ 239 per paper.

Last week, Alibaba released quarterly results that did not meet experts’ expectations, and also cut its forecast for revenue growth for the fiscal year, which ends in March, to 20-23% – the most modest revenue growth since the company went public. Back in May, Alibaba was forecasting nearly 30% growth.

Alibaba shares fell sharply after the publication of the company’s statements



Amid weak quarterly results, four analysts this week downgraded their forecasts or recommendations for Alibaba’s American depositary receipts. Susquehanna International Group analyst Shyam Patil lowered the valuation of the securities by more than a third – from $ 310 to $ 200: the company’s business growth, he said, will be hindered by tightening sector regulation and slowing economic growth in China.

Needham experts this week downgraded the valuation of Alibaba securities from $ 330 to $ 230 in the outlook for the year due to the deteriorating macroeconomic situation and increased competition. Deutsche Bank also reported a decrease in its target price, including due to investments in new directions, which will affect profitability in the short term.

Argus Research downgraded its recommendation for the stock from Buy to Hold. Analyst Jim Kelleher noted that the company is facing declining domestic consumption spending and heightened competition in China, which is slowing the growth of its core business.

Over the past five days, Alibaba shares have fallen in price by more than 7%. Since the beginning of the year, their cost has dropped by 40%, and over the past 12 months – by more than 50%, from $ 280 to $ 136.5.

Despite the decline in target levels, the majority of experts surveyed by Bloomberg maintain a positive outlook for the securities in the long term: 56 analysts recommend buying shares of the Chinese giant, four advise keeping securities in a portfolio, and only one believes that they should be sold. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is $ 208, which implies upside potential of more than 50% from current levels.