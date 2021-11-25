Angela Merkel will be replaced by Olaf Scholz: a good sign for Russia

“Traffic light” – as the coalition of social democrats, “greens” and the liberal FDP (by their “family” colors) is called in Germany – has finally decided on the “palette”. The new German chancellor, as expected, will be SPD spokesman Olaf Scholz. But in Moscow, perhaps, they waited with even greater attention who would be assigned to the foreign policy department. And the misgivings did not deceive: the country’s foreign minister will become the fierce opponent of Nord Stream 2, Annalena Berbock, co-chair of the Union 90 / Greens party.

Soon the tale will tell itself, but it will not be done soon, says Russian folk wisdom. But it is also quite suitable for Germany. There is a huge temporal distance between the parliamentary elections in this country and the formation of a new government based on their results.

Elections to the Bundestag were held on September 26th. It took a month only for the parties to enter parliament to “grope” each other for potential coalition partners. After that, a stage of discussions began to determine the range of tasks of the future cabinet and the distribution of posts. But everything in this world comes to an end someday, even the formation of the German government.

Formally and legally, the new cabinet has not yet been approved: the president and the Bundestag must give their “go-ahead”. But these are really formalities. The names of the new chancellor and his ministers are, as they say, the Punchinelle’s secret.

Least surprised was the name of the head of government. Of all the parties – members of the coalition, the Social Democratic Party of Germany achieved the best result in the elections, with Olaf Scholz as its candidate for chancellor. And the representative of the winning party in the German government coalitions is always given the position of number 1 – in accordance with tradition and common sense.

But with the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs, there was no such certainty. There were forecasts that foreign policy might be left to the mercy of the liberals – the Free Democratic Party. However, the majority of experts, in fairness, predicted Annalena Berbock to replace the head of the Foreign Ministry.

40-year-old Berbock will be the first woman to serve as German foreign minister in the country’s history. But, of course, the attention of Russian observers is attracted not by this record, but by the politician’s statements on foreign policy topics. First of all, on the topic of Russia and Russian-German relations.

And the background here, I must say, is disappointing. Annalena Berbock is known as a fierce opponent of Nord Stream 2. “As before, I believe that the decision to build this gas pipeline was a mistake,” she said during the election campaign. “And for reasons of climate policy, but above all, for geostrategic reasons.” The project, she explained, is directed against the security of Ukraine and at the split of the European Union.

Moreover, the “mistake”, the “green” politician hinted, can be easily corrected: “As before, everything is in German hands.” First of all, Berbock meant that the process of certification of Nord Stream 2 is in German hands. And you can’t argue with that. In fact, this is not even a hint, but a promise. To some extent, even already realized.

For reference: on November 16, the German Federal Agency for Networks announced the temporary suspension of the certification procedure for the gas pipeline, which began on September 8, or rather, its Swiss-registered operator Nord Stream 2 AG, demanding a change in its organizational and legal form. This is a purely technical question, but, according to experts, its solution may delay the certification process right up to next summer.

The Russian State Duma, however, expressed the hope that the new chancellor would speed up the passage of Nord Stream 2 of the German administrative and legal barriers. And this hope, in principle, is not groundless.

Olaf Scholz is not a pig in a poke at all. In the government of Angela Merkel, he served as Deputy Chancellor and Minister of Finance, that is, he was one of the main architects of government policy. And one of the components of this policy was, as you know, support for the Nord Stream 2 project.

In addition, Scholz represents a party that, while at the levers of power, has traditionally been on good terms with Moscow. And sometimes, as during the period of his tenure as Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, and just friends. It is hardly worth expecting, of course, that Olaf Scholz will make friends with Vladimir Putin as tightly as his fellow party member Schroeder. But he will undoubtedly try to pay some tribute to traditions. And he will try to preserve the continuity of government policy. At least – with regard to Nord Stream 2.

Another question is whether he will succeed. Neither Schroeder nor Merkel had so many clear Kremlin anti-sympathizers in their offices in such high positions. Moreover, this dislike is manifested not only in relation to the “Nord Stream -2”.

“At present, the most important thing is to increase pressure on Russia,” declares the same Annalena Berbock. “Change in the treatment of authoritarian regimes is a key issue for me in the future federal government. This is a key issue for our security and for our values. Competition of Systems: Authoritarian Forces vs. Liberal Democracies “.

FDP leader Christine Lindner, who will take over as finance minister in the new cabinet, regularly posts on Twitter with the hashtag FreeNavalny and information about how many days the Russian opposition leader has been in prison.

And Annalena Berbock’s fellow party member Robert Habek, the second co-chairman of the Union 90 / Greens party, having visited the contact line in Donbass in May, said that he considers it possible to supply Germany with “defensive weapons” to Ukraine. And this same Habek, according to the German press, will become Scholz’s deputy, vice-chancellor, and at the same time – minister of economy and climate protection.

In a word, to all appearances, the next four years – this is, according to the country’s constitution, the term of office of the German federal government – will, as they say in such cases, a serious test for Russian-German relations.