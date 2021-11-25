Anna Ukolova will play a saleswoman in the comedy “Lena and Justice”

Andrey Konchalovsky became the artistic director of the project.

Ekaterina Veshcheva, who worked with Andrei Konchalovsky on artistic (Paradise, White Nights of the Postman Alexei Tryapitsyn) and documentary projects (Cheerful Man), is making her directing debut. The painting “Lena and Justice” tells the story of a provincial saleswoman who everyday fights for her happiness and love.

Anna Ukolova and Parviz Pulodi will play the main roles. Also involved in the project are Sabina Akhmedova, Vitaly Kishchenko, Nikolai Schreiber, Alexander Oblasov and others.

“This is an ensemble movie. We cannot imagine it without wonderful artists and the energy of interaction they have created. Despite the serious issues raised in the plot, it will be a light comedy film, scenes from which could have happened (and are happening!) In any city of Russia“, – says the general producer of the film Alexander Shvydkoy.

The script was written by another constant colleague of Andrei Konchalovsky, Elena Kiseleva (“Sin”, “Dear Comrades”). The master himself became the artistic director of the project. Vsevolod Kaptur (“Hardcore”, “Tenderness”) was appointed as the operator.

Filming started on August 1 in the Tver region. They will last until September. The premiere is scheduled for next fall.