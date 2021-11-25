Apparel retailer GAP fell 24%. What’s happened

What’s happened

At the last trading session, quotes of the largest clothing retailer in the United States GAP Inc (GPS) fell by 24%. At the moment, the securities reached the top in terms of trading volume on the St. Petersburg Exchange.

The main trigger for the fall was the extremely negative results for the third quarter. Revenue decreased by 1.3% YoY to $ 3.94 billion; operating margin fell from 10.1% to 3.9%; at the end of the quarter, the company recorded a loss of $ 152 million, or $ 0.4 per share.

Analysts had expected revenue of $ 4.43 billion and earnings per share of $ 0.48.

Supply chain problems and temporary factory closings, especially in Vietnam, had a significant impact on Q3 and year results. Despite strong demand, the company was unable to meet orders for about $ 300 million. In addition, GAP was forced to spend about $ 100 million on air transportation to deliver goods, which negatively affected the bottom line.

On the positive side, we note only the growth of online sales by 48% y / y and the size of the gross margin – the indicator reached the highest value among the results for the third quarter over the past 10 years and amounted to 42.1%. The only brand showing growth was Athleta. Revenue increased by 48% YoY.

Is it worth redeeming the fall

In comparison with the forecasts for the end of the year given by the management in the second quarter, the current report looks like a catastrophe of a local scale. Let me remind you that earnings per share were expected at the level of $ 1.90-2.05, operating margin – around 7%, sales growth – about 30% YoY.

Now management has significantly lowered expectations and forecasts EPS in the $ 0.45-0.60 range, operating margin of 4.5%, and sales growth of about 20% YoY. The forecast assumes from $ 550 million to $ 650 million in lost revenue amid restrictions in the supply chain and about $ 450 million in air travel expenses over the past year.

This means that in the most active quarter for the retailer, the management expects either to receive an insignificant profit or to show a loss again. Analysts are forecasting a loss of $ 0.12 per share.

According to Bank of America, spending on bank cards rose 27% ahead of the holidays, while spending on clothing increased 44% year-on-year.

Considering these data, it is worth making an allowance for inflation growth. However, based on forecasts of management and analysts, it becomes clear that GAP will not be able to take full advantage of the current opportunities.

Until the company can overcome its supply chain challenges and improve the quality of its business management, buying GAP shares will be a high-risk investment.

I do not exclude that we may see the resignation of CEO Sonya Singal in the near future. Knowing that the situation was so bad, management, instead of solving problems, simply directed free funds to buy back shares. Well, why not? Although it would be better to pay attention to the recent results of the competitor Macy’s.

Probably, it is worth returning to the purchase consideration by the beginning of the 2nd quarter of 2022.

The consensus forecast of analysts at Refinitiv is at $ 24 per share, which is 36% higher than the current price. On the SPB Exchange, securities are available for trading under the ticker Gps…

