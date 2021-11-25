Ariana Grande’s wedding in pictures

One warm Saturday in May, Ariana Grande married realtor Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. For the ceremony, the bride chose a luxurious Vera Wang dress. At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera Wong entered into a very important pact: on, perhaps, the most important evening for fashion, Vera promised that when the time came, she would dress Ariana for the wedding. And the designer kept her word. The result is a white, flowing, high-waisted Empire style dress. The accents were the sculpted neckline, the highlighted bra clasp and the open back. The bride’s wedding dress was complemented by a shoulder-length veil with hand-folded folds, topped with a satin bow. In general, the image of Ariana, brought to perfection by Mimi Cuttrell, resembled the famous outfit of the main character of “Funny Face” Joe Stockton performed by Audrey Hepburn. The Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings were matched to the bride’s engagement ring, one upside down (as a nod to her aesthetic that came with the Sweetener album) and the other right side up. Their meaning is very important to Ariana, as they symbolize the acceptance of a wide variety of life moments, each of which contributed to who she is now. Josh Liu was responsible for the soft curls on the wedding day, and Ash Kay Holm for the natural makeup with accentuated eyebrows and luxurious winged arrows.

The ceremony was held in a modest, intimate circle. It was attended by less than 20 people – only close friends and relatives, who came to congratulate the lovers, who said by candlelight: “Yes.” They started dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement in December of that year. As predicted by the words in the lyrics of Ariana’s track Thank U, Next (One day I’ll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama – “One day I’ll walk down the aisle, / Holding my mother’s hand”), the singer’s mother Joan Grande really “ betrayed her daughter. True, in real life, she did it with Ariana’s dad, Ed Butera. This became one of the most important moments of the ceremony for the bride. Dalton, dressed as a Tom Ford, was waiting for her under a floral arrangement that descended from the ceiling. Then the newlyweds exchanged vows, promising to live happily ever after and love each other forever.

Alexandra Macon /Vogue.com