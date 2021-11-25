    Astrakhan detained a man who beat up visitors to a cafe

    MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. In Astrakhan, a man who attacked visitors to a catering establishment was detained and arrested, follows from a message published on the website of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The press service of the department clarified that he was 26 years old. The incident took place on November 16, but it became known only today. The police opened a criminal case under Article 213 of the Criminal Code (Hooliganism). Now the investigation continues, and other persons involved in the hooliganism are being identified.

    incidents, Astrakhan, Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia), Russia

    20:03 11/25/2021 (updated: 22:52 11/25/2021)

