In Astrakhan, a man beat up visitors to a cafe
In Astrakhan, a man was detained for beating up visitors to a cafe – Russia news today
In Astrakhan, a man beat up visitors to a cafe
In Astrakhan, a man who attacked visitors to a catering establishment was detained and arrested, follows from a message published on the website … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
2021-11-25
2021-11-25T20: 03
2021-11-25T22: 52
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. In Astrakhan, a man who attacked visitors to a catering establishment was detained and arrested, follows from a message published on the website of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The press service of the department clarified that he was 26 years old. The incident took place on November 16, but it became known only today. The police opened a criminal case under Article 213 of the Criminal Code (Hooliganism). Now the investigation continues, and other persons involved in the hooliganism are being identified.
Astrakhan detained a man who beat up visitors to a cafe