Attempt Not Torture: Actors and Their Enchanting Samples

The coveted and unexpected roles of Wood, Kalyuzhny, Kilmer, Hemsworth and Gibson.

If an actor is eager to get the coveted role, no obstacles will stop him. But while some artists go out of their way to please the directors, others fall into the circle of the directors’ trust by chance. “KinoReporter” has collected 5 interesting stories about how artists achieved (or did not achieve) the roles that made them famous.

Elijah Wood

Wood had been obsessed with the role of Frodo long before he traveled to Mordor with the Guardians. He was well aware that “The Lord of the Rings” could be a fateful stage in his career, and he clung to any chance to showcase his acting talents. At the audition, the Fellowship of the Ring script was not allowed to be taken with you. The candidates for the roles read it exclusively in the office. And on the way home, Wood came up with a cunning plan to get through to director Peter Jackson.

First, he hired a special coach to give him a British accent (Jackson saw only an English actor in the role of Frodo). And then he put on a suit that looked like a hobbit’s outfit, dragged his friends into the forest and asked them to film his work on the image. He sent the recorded cassette to Jackson, who by that time was pretty depressed: out of 200 potential Frodo, none suited him. And then Wood turned up. The director watched the cassette, immediately called Elijah and … Then you yourself know everything.

Gleb Kalyuzhny

This is now Kalyuzhny, the hero of the latest issue of “KinoReporter”, is considered a rising rap and movie star. But his first appearance on the screen in the teenage drama “14+” (2015), he owes a happy coincidence. Gleb was already actively involved in music – he recorded songs, filmed clips … One of these video clips collected several hundred thousand views on YouTube. Gleb’s photos began to flash in different communities on social networks. There, the casting director of the upcoming film stumbled upon them, who, according to the idea of ​​director Andrei Zaitsev, was looking for teenagers aged 14-15 years.

At first, Kalyuzhny indignantly dismissed the invitation to try himself as an actor, mistaking it for annoying spam. A week later, he mentioned the incident to his mother. She asked to show her that message and did not see any trick in it. On the contrary, she strongly recommended not to play the fool and go to the casting. Gleb went. They took Gleb. And away we go. “14+” became a real popular hit and conquered the Berlinale, and Kalyuzhny established himself as the most promising Russian actor of the generation.

Val Kilmer

Throughout his life, Kilmer does not part with a video camera. From childhood, he conscientiously captures everything that happens around him, from purely everyday details to the twists and turns of his acting path. Kilmer hasn’t always had a chance to collaborate with directors who really inspired him. For example, until the very last moment he did not want to star in The Best Shooter (1986), because he considered the script stupid.

But he would not have refused to work with Stanley Kubrick or Martin Scorsese (and who, one wonders, would have refused?). Therefore, Val recorded cassettes for the masters of the desired roles in Full Metal Jacket (1987) and Nice Guys (1990), and on separate takes he pronounced them in different voices with different accents.

Unfortunately or fortunately, it did not work out with “Shell” and “Guys”. But later On found out that Oliver Stone had conceived a project about legendary rockers The doors, and again grabbed the camera. Soon, tapes were ready, on which Kilmer, in the form of Jim Morrison, performed the band’s hits. Kilmer learned all the songs at the same time The doors by heart – just in case. The actor’s zeal impressed Stone, and the tape found its hero.

On and off the set, Kilmer barely went out of character. He dressed, ate, talked like Jim, and in the end, according to the producers, got to know him better than he knew himself. However, after finishing work on the painting, he required a full-fledged therapy in order to turn back into Val Kilmer.

Chris Hemsworth

Surely Hemsworth burst into the universe Marvel not a yellow-bellied chick. By the time Thor was released in 2011, he had starred in a number of films and even played Captain Kirk’s father in JJ’s Star Trek. Abrams. But it was the role of the god of thunder that was supposed to bring him worldwide fame, so the actor was determined to get it. The audition took place in several stages. After the first of them, Chris was by no means considered a favorite, and his brother Liam, among other candidates, competed with him.

This fact pretty much annoyed Chris, and he took the bull by the horns: he turned to his mother for help. At that moment he was in Vancouver filming the comedy horror “Cabin in the Woods” (2011) and lived in a hotel. Mom came to his room, and Hemsworth, with her direct participation, recorded his auditions on video. And she read out the lines of Odin, whose role in the film was played by Anthony Hopkins.

“She must have impressed everyone, because I was immediately noticed.”, – the actor recalled, while not hiding his maximum interest.

Mel Gibson

The story of how an unknown actor Gibson suddenly became a star thanks to the post-apocalyptic action movie Mad Max (1979) is shrouded in a truly legendary halo in Hollywood circles. Until now, no one knows for sure how things were in reality, but in a semi-mythical version, the story of Gibson’s tests is really impressive. Especially when you consider that he was not going to any tests.

More precisely, he was going, but only as a companion of his friend Steve Beasley. He wanted to play a policeman named “Goose” (and ended up playing), and Gibson intended to just stand side by side. He had gone to a pub the night before. It was so fortunate that after a fierce scuffle, there was literally no living space on his face. Ideal for the role of Max!

The creators of the tape were looking for just such an actor, at the same time brutal and vulnerable, who would look as if life had battered him in order, but did not break. Gibson was told to go home, patch up his wounds, and return in two weeks. What if he will forever remain a freak? And Max in a normal state should be handsome. But the appearance of the recovered Mel completely suited the director George Miller, and soon officer Max Rokatansky went on the warpath.

There is, of course, a more prosaic version of this story. Miller dreamed of fresh faces. That’s exactly what happened to Gibson and Beasley, alumni of the National Institute of Dramatic Arts in Sydney. The casting director contacted them. They came to audition. Gibson’s charisma bewitched the director. He called him back and offered the role. Perhaps – even very likely – this is how events actually unfolded. But it seems that in this case it is worth sacrificing the bitter truth for the sake of a spectacular legend.