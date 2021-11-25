Australian Developer Aims To Bring Cardano Payments To Shopify Stores

An Australian developer has nearly completed the Cardano App (ADA), which will allow all Shopify stores to transact ADA tokens and other tokens that run on the Cardano network, a project voluntarily developed by Jeronimo Backes, who wants to bring utility to the blockchain.

An independent developer told Cointelegraph that he chose Cardano not only because he has already invested in the network, both financially and emotionally, but also because he sees it as the most go-to blockchain that can scale accordingly. by adding:

“Unlike others, I think this one will be durable. This is not like Ethereum, EOS, Tron and others that are still at the proof-of-concept stage for use cases in large-scale business.”

Its code is open source to encourage developer input and provide complete customization, and will also allow stores to receive payments in ADA without the need for an intermediary.

Backes says that store owners who want to use the app will simply need to select from a range of payment apps available to them. Once installed, users will send funds directly to the store’s personal wallets. According to him, no one else will see payments.

Shopify stores can already transact with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Dash (Dash), however, transactions are still performed by intermediaries such as Coinbase Commerce. BitPay, GoCoin and CoinPayments.

Backes faced an issue last month with the Cardano BIP 44 protocol, which resulted in the need to develop a new wallet from scratch, delaying development by at least two months. “Basically,” Backes explained, “the problem is that addresses require little the amount of dust for the network to consider them active. ”This problem can be classified as critical, because if it is not addressed, it will lead to the fact that stores will not fully see certain transactions.

The new wallet will eventually support plugins, adding additional features such as automatic calculation and separation of taxes from the main pool of funds held in it.

In light of the need to develop your own wallet, we hope the Cardano and Shopify integration will be released by the end of the year.

Backes has presented a proposal to Cardano Project Catalyst, which may receive a portion of the $ 200,000 Treasury fund marked for winning proposals.