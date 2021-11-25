BadComedian blogger names actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the new James Bond

After deciding to do James Bond the viewer will not be surprised by a black woman. I shared this opinion in a conversation with FAN movie browser Evgeny Bazhenovbetter known as BadComedian…

It became known that the actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson declared his desire to play the role of the legendary British intelligence agent.

“It seems to me that after the studio’s latest decisions, the non-standard appearance of The Rock, which clearly does not suit Bond, is no longer so surprising. The main hint is given: Bond is a black woman. Everything is already permissible. Anyone can be Bond. There will be no wow-effect anymore, ”the blogger said.

Evgeny Bazhenov also stressed that he has nothing against female characters. However, their appearance in history should be thought out from the point of view of drama, and not the trends of feminism.

“For example, Sarah Connor, Ellen Ripley – wonderful female characters that looked natural. They were created precisely as characters, and not as a agenda. Otherwise, it is not a film that is created as a product of creativity, but an agenda. This greatly affects the internal component. In general, this is the same censorship in the worst possible sense. Everything is adjusted not to the script, but to the character, ”the FAN interlocutor explained.

In conclusion, he spoke about who his imagination personally draws to him at the mention of agent 007.

“I’ve seen enough of old films. For me, Bond is something different: the image of a man in a suit, an Englishman, not a “Rock” in complexion, “the film reviewer summed up.

