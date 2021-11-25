Barely elected Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson is forced to resign

She is the victim of a painful political domino game, but hopes to be re-elected

Less than eight hours after parliamentary election, Sweden’s new Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson was forced to step down on Wednesday after a nightmare day marked by her budget failure and the departure of her environmental allies from government, AFP reported.

“There is a constitutional practice according to which the coalition government resigns when one of the parties leaves it. I do not want to lead a government whose legitimacy is in question, ”said the leader of the Social Democrats.

In the evening after the failed reign, Andersson announced that she hoped to be re-elected in a subsequent vote. The government this time will be 100% Social Democratic.

Chosen for several hours as the first woman in office after several days of already difficult negotiations, she became the victim of a painful game of political dominoes. Despite the fact that Sweden is a clear champion of gender equality, unlike all other Nordic countries, there have never been women prime ministers here.

Add BFM.ru to your news sources?