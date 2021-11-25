Bashkiria supported the introduction of QR codes verification in public places – RBC

In the parliament of the region, a discussion broke out on amending the Federal Law “On the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population”

Photo: RBK Ufa



Deputies of the State Assembly supported the draft amendments to the federal law “On the sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population”, which implies the introduction of mandatory verification of QR codes in public places. Now the document submitted to the State Duma by the government of the country is being considered by the parliaments of the regions. 76 deputies of the State Assembly spoke for the amendments, 12 people’s deputies voted against, 11 people abstained.

Presenting the bill to the deputies, Deputy Chairman of the Health Committee, Rector of the Belarusian State Medical University, Valentin Pavlov, noted that the country needs to stop supermortality from COVID-19, which is also observed in the region. According to him, the introduction of QR codes in the current epidemiological situation will be the only correct solution that can reduce the number of people infected with coronavirus and the number of deaths from infection.

“Since autumn, Russia has come out on top in fatalities – from 1,000 to 1,200 people die every day. For comparison, in the 20 largest countries of the world, where the proportion of vaccinated people is from 77% to 99% of the population, the number of deaths daily is only 316 people. Hence, there is only one conclusion – vaccination actually reduces mortality. The overwhelming majority of countries have introduced restrictions and QR codes, which significantly increased the percentage of the vaccinated population and made it possible to solve the mortality problem. I am convinced that we must follow this path, “Pavlov said.

According to the deputy, honored doctor of the republic, Rinat Nagayev, now it is necessary to take unpopular measures to increase the number of vaccinated Russians for the formation of herd immunity. Other parliamentarians from the medical community also supported the amendments.

The deputy chief sanitary doctor of the region Galina Permina asked the deputies to support the draft federal law: “This will ensure the holding of mass events, help ensure the economic activity of our enterprises, since 80% of the vaccinated are already providing for the activities of your enterprise. We are at a consistently high incidence rate. The daily increase in the number of cases is twice the national average. The adoption of the law is aimed at preserving the life and health of the population, ”said Permina. The regional Ministry of Health also supported the initiative.