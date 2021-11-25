“Batman” with Ben Affleck was inspired by Batman Arkham

When will it finally be released in March next year?Batman“Matt Reeves, – unless, of course, he is transferred again – then ten years will pass since the release of the last solo film about the cult superhero,”The Dark Knight Rises“Christopher Nolan, which is the longest break.”

Of course, in an alternate reality, we would have watched the tape, originally announced in October 2014, starring Ben Affleck and co-writing, directing and executive producer. In the DC MCU blockbuster, Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke was supposed to be the main villain, and the actor previously revealed that the film was inspired by the movie.The game»By David Fincher, in which the vile Slade Wilson tore apart Bruce Wayne’s life from the inside.

This sounds like a great concept, but unless something drastically changes, we will never see it. In a new interview, Manganiello revealed that the video game Batman: arkham origins was another reference point for the film comics. In particular, Affleck loved the cinematic battle between Batman and Deathstroke directed by Tim Miller.

Ben consulted with the studio executives, and wanted to make Deathstroke the villain. Then there was a discussion in which they said, “Joe could have played him great.” And then Zack Snyder, who had known me for years, said, “Yes, I know him.” They vouched for me, and arranged for me to meet with Ben Affleck. Ben told me that I was the only one he was dating. We had a discussion and watched the work of Tim Miller – he created a battle scene between Batman and Deathstroke for the game Arkham origins… Ben and I talked a lot about this and how it would relate to the action in the movie. We talked specifically about the action, and about what it will attract: not in details, but in general terms.

Unfortunately, “Batman“With Ben Affleck never saw the light of day, and all plans had to be scrapped. However, we will still see the actor in the guise of the Dark Knight – the director’s cut will be released this month “Justice league“, And next year he will look into”Flash“, Which is expected to delve deeper into the DC multiverse.