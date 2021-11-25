Beglov explained the postponement of entering QR codes in St. Petersburg – RBK

Photo: Zamir Usmanov / Global Look Press



In St. Petersburg, the postponement of the entry into force of the decree, which provides for the introduction of mandatory QR codes for visiting cafes and shopping centers, to the end of December is associated with a decrease in the incidence of coronavirus and an increase in the number of people vaccinated against the disease. The Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov told the TV channel 78 about it, the video was published in Telegram.

“In these conditions, we considered it possible to give the people of St. Petersburg an opportunity, firstly, to get a graft, well, and then, to make purchases for the New Year holidays,” said the head of the city.

Beglov said that in St. Petersburg, doctors now vaccinate 39 thousand people daily, this figure has become a record.

Initially, the city authorities planned to introduce restrictions on December 1, but on November 25 they announced that the decree would enter into force almost four weeks later – on December 27. The city administration noted that in December the Committee on Industrial Policy, Innovation and Trade will prepare clarifications and recommendations on the new restrictions.