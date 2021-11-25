Billionaire Loeb’s Fund Raised $ 300 Million on Rivian IPO :: News :: RBC Investments

For the Third Point fund, 2021 is the best year in terms of profitability in the last decade. It was helped by investments in several startups, which rose sharply after the IPO.

The Third Point investment fund of billionaire Dan Loeb (fortune according to Forbes – $ 4 billion) made a profit of $ 300 million from the IPO of the electric car manufacturer Rivian, reports the Financial Times, citing its sources.

Third Point has co-financed Rivian several times over the past year. The fund, in particular, acquired convertible

bonds

companies worth $ 167 million, which turned into shares during the IPO.

Loeb’s Foundation Invested in Activision Blizzard and Crypto Mining Company



Electric car maker Rivian, which is called a Tesla rival, held an IPO on November 9, selling 153 million shares at $ 78 per share. The company managed to raise $ 11.9 billion, excluding the 30-day option for 22.95 million shares, which Rivian issued to underwriters of the placement. As a result of the placement, the capitalization of Rivian exceeded $ 77 billion, which was comparable to the market value of Ford ($ 80.4 billion) and General Motors ($ 85.11 billion). Rivian’s IPO became the largest in the world in 2021, according to Bloomberg.

November 16

capitalization

Rivian reached $ 150 billion, overtaking Volkswagen ($ 138.9 billion). Thus, at that time, it turned out to be the third carmaker in the world in terms of value, behind only Tesla and Toyota.

In the first ten months of this year, Third Point’s return was 35.7% – the best year for the fund in more than a decade. Another investment that brought the fund substantial income was Upstart Holdings, an artificial intelligence-based lending platform. The company went public in December last year, and since then, its shares are up more than 700%, and at their maximum, the growth was more than 1,300%. Also profitable was the investment in the cybersecurity company SentinelOne, which IPO took place this summer. Since the listing, the stock is up 23%, up nearly 70% at its high.

