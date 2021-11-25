Biologist assessed the chances of extinction of COVID-19 in Russia according to the “Japanese scenario”

https://ria.ru/20211125/koronavirus-1760642507.html

Self-eradication of coronavirus: Russians revealed the truth about the end of the pandemic

Self-eradication of coronavirus: Russians revealed the truth about the end of the pandemic

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. In Russia, it is almost impossible to repeat the “Japanese scenario” of the disappearance of COVID-19, Professor of the School of Systems Biology of the American University George Mason, Chief Researcher of the Laboratory of Functional Genomics of the Medical Genomics Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences Ancha Baranova said in an interview with Lente.ru. from the National Institute of Genetics and Niigata University, Professor Itsuro Inoue in an interview with the Japan Times reported that the delta strain of coronavirus circulating in Japan could accumulate too many mutations in one of its non-structural proteins, which over time could make it impossible for him to “fix” and so lead to “self-destruction”. The biologist suggested that in Japan, there was probably one drift of the delta strain, from which the further spread of the virus began, and in Europe, strains can develop from many different roots. This, in her opinion, excludes the likelihood of a mutation “breakdown.” “sounds like a miracle in Japan. According to him, in fact, this variant is constantly mutating in all countries and new lines of the virus appear, which could potentially become even more dangerous. strict adherence to anti-epidemic measures by the population.

2021

