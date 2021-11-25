Bread token has risen in price by 500% overnight :: RBC.Crypto

Altcoin surpasses $ 1 after its developer was acquired by the first ever public cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase

The value of the Bread token has surged more than 500% overnight, to current levels of $ 1.06, according to CoinGecko. Its price began to rise after the altcoin developer Breadwallet, which also develops the eponymous cryptocurrency wallet, announced the purchase of the Coinbase crypto exchange.

The project representative stressed that after the transaction, no changes will appear in the wallet application, and users will be able to conduct transactions as usual. The application was launched at the dawn of the crypto market in 2014. At the moment, the wallet serves over 10 million users.

Coinbase is the world’s first public crypto exchange. In April of this year, it was listed on NASDAQ (without IPO). At the peak, the value of the stock exchange’s shares reached $ 429.5 per share, then they fell in price. At the close on November 24, the value of the company’s security was $ 312.38.

– Minimum bitcoin. How low the price of a cryptocurrency can fall

– Miners began to leave Kazakhstan due to a shortage of electricity

– Over 1 million Ethereum was burned in the cryptocurrency network

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.