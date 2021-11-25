https://ria.ru/20211124/koronavirus-1760631930.html

British scientists have warned of the most dangerous strain of COVID-19

British scientists have warned of the most dangerous strain of COVID-19

LONDON, 24 Nov – RIA Novosti. Scientists from the UK warn of the emergence of a strain of coronavirus in Botswana, which could potentially be more dangerous than all other variants of COVID-19, including “delta”, & nbsp; due to the presence of the largest number of mutations, according to the Daily Mail. The name B.1.1.529 contains 32 mutations, many of which indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, and has more changes in the spike protein than all other variants of COVID-19. According to virologist Tom Peacock of Imperial College London, the combination mutations in the new variant “terrifying”. The scientist warned that the strain could be “worse than almost everyone else,” including the world’s dominant “delta.” geneticist François Ballou of University College London told the publication that the new strain is likely to evade antibodies better than “delta”. The spike in mutations suggests that it could have occurred in a person with a weakened immune system, for example, a patient with HIV or AIDS. “Currently, it (the strain) should be closely monitored, but there is no need to show undue anxiety, unless it starts to occur. more often, “he added.

2021

