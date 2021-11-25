Caviar Creates iPhone 13 Pro With Slice Of Tesla Model 3 And Elon Musk Bust From Remelted Model 3

The Russian brand Caviar, known for creating luxury smartphones and accessories with an exclusive design, has presented a unique iPhone 13 Pro smartphone called Tesla Electro, which is included in the Visionaries collection.

The device received a titanium case with black PVD-coating. In the central part of the composition there is a textured aluminum insert, remelted from a real Tesla Model 3 electric car.

The metal panel is also decorated with a collage with a portrait of Elon Musk, the Tesla Motors logo and the outlines of an electric car. In addition, there is a copper insert with Caviar engraving.

The iPhone 13 Pro Tesla Electro will be released in a limited edition of 99 copies. The price starts at 409,000 rubles.

The Visionaries collection also features a tabletop bust of Elon Musk, the head of Tesla. Available in just 27 pieces worldwide, this limited-edition accessory contains the metal of a re-melted Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle. The bust is set on a sturdy granite base that is crossed by Elon Musk’s name. Price – 199,000 rubles.