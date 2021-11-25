Children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are unaware of their parents’ marriage problems

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with daughter North and son Saint

Despite the fact that all the tabloids and other media have been gossiping about the divorce of 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 43-year-old Kanye West for several days, the couple’s children, seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and one and a half-year-old Psalm, still remain in the dark about their personal problems of their parents.

Their children do not know anything about the problems in their parents’ marriage. They are used to the fact that their parents live in different states,

– the insider shared.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children

Last year, the rapper spent a lot of time at the family ranch in Wyoming, where his wife and children periodically came to visit him. It is said that Kim asked Kanye to go there for the Christmas holidays, so they spent the holidays separately. At the same time, the insider notes that Kanye wanted his whole family to move to Wyoming, but Kim was categorically against it. The TV star wants children to grow up and study in California.

The couple’s official divorce is a matter of time. People close to the spouses say that Kim wants to make sure her husband’s mental state is normal (she revealed last year that West suffers from bipolar disorder). In addition, she is very worried about how their children will perceive the separation from her husband.

She is very worried about how she and Kanye will be affected by the possible separation and the constant separate life. And she asks for advice from others on how best to act,



– concluded the source.