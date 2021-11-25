https://ria.ru/20211125/kitay-1760646129.html
China announced its readiness to resist pressure together with Iran
China announced its readiness to resist pressure together with Iran – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
China announced its readiness to resist pressure together with Iran
China is ready, together with Iran, to oppose the policy of unilateral action and harassment, as well as uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, said … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
BEIJING, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. China is ready, together with Iran, to oppose the policy of unilateral action and persecution, as well as uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. “China does not intend to export its development model, but hopes to serve as an example for countries like Iran that want to accelerate development and at the same time maintain independence,” said Wang Yi, quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. According to him, “China is ready cooperate with Iran to resist any policy of unilateral action and harassment, uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and uphold international justice and impartiality. ” on the implementation of the plan for a comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and contribute to the achievement of new results of their strategic partnership. “The Chinese government has decided to transfer another batch of vaccines to Iran to express its friendship to the Iranian people,” the minister said.
