China announced its readiness to resist pressure together with Iran

China announced its readiness to resist pressure together with Iran – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

China announced its readiness to resist pressure together with Iran

China is ready, together with Iran, to oppose the policy of unilateral action and harassment, as well as uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, said … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

2021-11-25

2021-11-25T08: 18

2021-11-25T08: 18

in the world

Iran

China

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

Iranian foreign ministry

Xi Jinping

van and (politician)

hossein amir abdollahian

BEIJING, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. China is ready, together with Iran, to oppose the policy of unilateral action and persecution, as well as uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. "China does not intend to export its development model, but hopes to serve as an example for countries like Iran that want to accelerate development and at the same time maintain independence," said Wang Yi, quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. According to him, "China is ready cooperate with Iran to resist any policy of unilateral action and harassment, uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and uphold international justice and impartiality. " on the implementation of the plan for a comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and contribute to the achievement of new results of their strategic partnership. "The Chinese government has decided to transfer another batch of vaccines to Iran to express its friendship to the Iranian people," the minister said.

Iran

China

2021

news

ru-RU

in the world, iran, china, the ministry of foreign affairs of the People’s Republic of China, the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs, xi jinping, wang i (politician), amir abdollahian hosein