Communication with a group of rescuers lost in an emergency mine in Kuzbass – RBK

The mine rescue team was underground when it was decided to suspend the search for miners due to the high concentration of gases. After that they did not get in touch.

Emergencies Ministry bus on the territory of the Listvyazhnaya mine

(Photo: Maxim Kiselev / TASS)



A source in the Ministry of Emergency Situations told RBC that a link of rescuers did not leave the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, they are trying to establish contact with them.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the loss of communication with the link of rescuers, reports TASS. “At about 3 pm, the department of mine rescuers, who were carrying out the rescue operation at the distant line, stopped communicating. The search for them has been organized, ”the ministry said.

At about 14:00 Moscow time, the governor of Kuzbass, Sergei Tsivilev, reported that it was decided to stop the rescue work at the mine due to the threat of an explosion. The concentration of methane reaches a dangerous level of about 6%, the authorities have promised to continue work when its level drops to a safe level.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that communication with the link was lost after the decision to suspend the operation due to exceeding the permissible concentration of gases.

Acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan said earlier in a conversation with RBC that rescuers need to walk 7-8 km in a smoky area to work on all mine workings.