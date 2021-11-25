Crime and Punishment: 12 Kim Kardashian robbers to face trial

Five years ago, Kim Kardashian was robbed while she was resting during a visit to Paris Fashion Week. Then the attackers broke into the room of a socialite in police uniform and locked her tied up in the bathroom at gunpoint. On this unfortunate day, the beauty lost not only several dozen nerve cells, but also two Cartier bracelets with diamonds, a Jacob gold necklace with diamonds, diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, gold watches from Rolex and other valuable things. After the experts’ conclusion, all the stolen property was estimated at at least ten million dollars, and only the smallest part of it was returned.

Of course, most of all, Kim worried not because of the lost wealth and fashionable jewelry, but because of the impunity of these ruthless criminals. It is for this reason that the star decided to talk about a monstrous adventure in one of the episodes of the cult show “Kardashian family“.

“They asked for money. I said that I have no money. Then they dragged me into the corridor to the top of the stairs. And I saw the gun, after which they promised to bring me down straight from the top floor, “- shared Kim with the sisters.

At some point, she even thought to break free and run down, but the beauty was afraid of the last shot in the back. She still managed to free her hands from the plastic ties, but no one came to the aid of the screams from the balcony to the star. In those most difficult moments, Kim experienced mixed feelings, and afterwards she rethought the values ​​of her life forever. Initially, the French police were able to arrest seventeen suspects of theft, but only twelve of them will face the law. Although only five people were involved in the operation itself, many of them had their hand in the violent incident. And if we take into account the fact that they used weapons, then we can draw conclusions about a decent time for the entire criminal company.

The organizer of the group, Aomar Ait Khedash, has long regretted what happened, and he even wrote a personal letter of apology for the TV star. True, words alone will not save the Kardashians from terrible memories, nor will they return her lost jewelry to her. Most of the expensive publications disappeared without a trace, only a lonely cross inlaid with diamonds remained, the cost of which is estimated at thirty thousand dollars.

