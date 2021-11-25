Crypto Market Doesn’t Need Buffett’s Endorsement From Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – According to Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, nothing bad will happen in the cryptocurrency industry if billionaire investors like Warren Buffett don’t invest in cryptocurrencies, as this business is not for everyone.

With regard to Buffett himself, Zhao spoke even more harshly: Berkshire hathaway (NYSE 🙂 is better off not interfering with the crypto space at all, although it praised Buffett for his investment skills.

Zhao noted many of Buffett’s investment theses that are timeless and even applicable to cryptocurrencies. He’s just not personally interested in cryptocurrencies.

Even with Buffett’s lack of interest in the business, he and Zhao have similar investment strategies. In particular, a portfolio of a small number of shares that Buffett knows well, so he does not need to diversify his investments – on the one hand, and Zhao’s personal ownership only BMB and – on the other.

As you know, Buffett strongly criticizes cryptocurrencies. In a 2018 interview, he called them “rat poison” and Charlie Munger, his “right hand”, called them “disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization” earlier this year.

Written by Laura Sanchez

